Ram Mandir Donation Scam: SC Affirms SIT’s Autonomy, Urges Probe To Weigh Citizens’ Inputs
Responding to pleas for dissolving the Ram Janmbhoomi Trust till the probe ends, the CJI-led bench said the SIT is not under the Trust.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 6:18 PM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple is accountable to the court, not the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and stressed it is keen to see the probe reach a logical conclusion.
The observations came as one counsel raised structural issues with the Trust and another counsel pressed for its dissolution, arguing that a fair probe would be impossible if the body continued to function. The Apex court also orally observed that it is considering issuing directions for reforms — specifically, how the donation amount should be maintained.
The Apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench allowed the petitioners and other public-spirited persons to submit suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General, regarding any aspect that should be investigated by the SIT in connection with the allegations of theft of temple donations.
Nirmohi Akhara’s Application
During the hearing, Nirmohi Akhara’s counsel said that, not only was his client one of the plaintiffs in the main suit, but also the main contesting party. He said he has filed an application for direction in the main suit, that his client is the main affected party as one of the trustees, that it was seeking a probe and that it wanted to supply certain documents.
It was argued that the Nirmohi Akhara had filed an interlocutory application, seeking to raise the issue of converting the Ram Mandir Trust into a public trust. The application was filed in the main Ayodhya title suit, which was disposed of by the 2019 judgment. The Akhara's counsel argued that there were structural issues with the existing trust.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the UP government, said he is referring to the judgment that decided the Ayodhya dispute, and it has nothing to do with the matter before the court.
The bench stressed that suggestions can be given by the counsel to make the investigation more accountable, transparent and effective. When Mehta said the investigation cannot be shared with strangers, the counsel argued that there are millions of victims in this case and they are not strangers.
“If the SIT is doing the job satisfactorily, that is a different issue… But if you think they are wanting in any manner…. We are inclined to... We can issue directions…," observed the bench.
A counsel argued that even if the dates of every donation received, whether Rs 50 or Rs 500, is published, it will not affect the investigation. “There are certain other reforms, directions for the purpose of which are required to be issued. That we will issue. We are also conscious of how the donation amount should be maintained…,” observed the CJI, to which Mehta responded that it was being maintained.
A counsel argued that the SIT has arrested and recovered some article from some person, but the trust is saying that no money or article is missing.
Plea To Dissolve Ram Janmbhoomi Trust
The counsel also urged the bench to dissolve the Trust until the investigation is over, arguing that a proper investigation would not be conducted if the current Trust continues to function. “The SIT is not under the Trust. It is constituted by us. The SIT is accountable and answerable to us. They will have to report to us,” observed the CJI.
The bench noted that the SIT, along with a forensic auditor, is investigating the offence. “Status report has been filed in the registry in a sealed cover for the perusal of this court….,” said the bench, adding that petitioners or any other bona fide public-spirited person should give their suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General regarding aspects that need to be thoroughly probed by the SIT. The bench said these suggestions can be forwarded to the SIT, which can consider it objectively.
The CJI stressed that the SIT must take the investigation to a logical conclusion. The bench also clarified that the SIT is only limited to a fair and independent investigation of the FIR, while the Akhara’s counsel argued that there is misappropriation of funds and breach of trust. Another counsel, representing the akhara, said there are structural issues regarding the trust.
The CJI said those are not before the court, that these matters are only for investigation of the FIR, before adding, “We want to take this investigation to a logical conclusion…” The bench made it clear that these petitions are only for purpose of investigation regarding the FIR, and that nothing more will be entertained, saying that if there is a separate issue, then that would be examined independently.
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