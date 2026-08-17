ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation Scam: SC Affirms SIT’s Autonomy, Urges Probe To Weigh Citizens’ Inputs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged embezzlement of donations to the Ayodhya Ram Temple is accountable to the court, not the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, and stressed it is keen to see the probe reach a logical conclusion.

The observations came as one counsel raised structural issues with the Trust and another counsel pressed for its dissolution, arguing that a fair probe would be impossible if the body continued to function. The Apex court also orally observed that it is considering issuing directions for reforms — specifically, how the donation amount should be maintained.

The Apex court was hearing a batch of pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for the construction of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench allowed the petitioners and other public-spirited persons to submit suggestions to the office of the Solicitor General, regarding any aspect that should be investigated by the SIT in connection with the allegations of theft of temple donations.

Nirmohi Akhara’s Application

During the hearing, Nirmohi Akhara’s counsel said that, not only was his client one of the plaintiffs in the main suit, but also the main contesting party. He said he has filed an application for direction in the main suit, that his client is the main affected party as one of the trustees, that it was seeking a probe and that it wanted to supply certain documents.

It was argued that the Nirmohi Akhara had filed an interlocutory application, seeking to raise the issue of converting the Ram Mandir Trust into a public trust. The application was filed in the main Ayodhya title suit, which was disposed of by the 2019 judgment. The Akhara's counsel argued that there were structural issues with the existing trust.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the UP government, said he is referring to the judgment that decided the Ayodhya dispute, and it has nothing to do with the matter before the court.

The bench stressed that suggestions can be given by the counsel to make the investigation more accountable, transparent and effective. When Mehta said the investigation cannot be shared with strangers, the counsel argued that there are millions of victims in this case and they are not strangers.