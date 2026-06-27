Ram Mandir Donation Case: Nearly Rs 80 Lakh Recovered, Eight Accused Sent To 3-Day Judicial Custody
Eight accused arrested in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case were sent to three days judicial custody on Friday after court's order.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 7:24 AM IST
Ayodhya: A court in Ayodhya has remanded eight accused, arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple here, to three days of judicial custody. All the arrestees will remain in jail and are likely to be produced before the court again on Monday (June 29).
On Friday, the accused were produced before the Remand Magistrate under tight security arrangements.
According to Prosecution Officer KC Verma, a total of Rs 79,85,493 (79.85 lakh) recovered on the identification of the accused was also presented before the court during the hearing.
Police registered an FIR against the eight accused following recommendations made in the preliminary report of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Mandir. The SIT, formed on June 13 at the request of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, submitted its preliminary report on June 23.
Notably, Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered under various provisions of BNS, including sections related to theft, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy. After SIT submitted its preliminary report, FIR was registered under Sections 305A, 306, 317(2), 317(5), 316(5), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 13(1)(A) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, sources said.
The investigating officer produced all the accused before Magistrate Nivedita Singh's court along with documents related to the investigation and details of the recovered cash. After examining the records and hearing the prosecution, the court ordered that all the accused be sent to judicial custody for three days.
Officials said the case also includes charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act. After the current remand period ends, the accused will be produced before the Special Judge dealing with corruption cases for further proceedings.
During the hearing, heavy security was deployed around the court premises under the supervision of senior police officers. Following the remand order, all the accused were sent to the district jail.
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