ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation Case: Nearly Rs 80 Lakh Recovered, Eight Accused Sent To 3-Day Judicial Custody

Ayodhya: A court in Ayodhya has remanded eight accused, arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple here, to three days of judicial custody. All the arrestees will remain in jail and are likely to be produced before the court again on Monday (June 29).

On Friday, the accused were produced before the Remand Magistrate under tight security arrangements.

According to Prosecution Officer KC Verma, a total of Rs 79,85,493 (79.85 lakh) recovered on the identification of the accused was also presented before the court during the hearing.

Police registered an FIR against the eight accused following recommendations made in the preliminary report of a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Mandir. The SIT, formed on June 13 at the request of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, submitted its preliminary report on June 23.