ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Mandir Donation Row: All Eight Accused Arrested, Ayodhya Priests Demand Strict Action Against All Those Involved

Ayodhya: Two days after the Special Investigative Team (SIT) submitted its preliminary findings in the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram Janmabhoomi temple, Ayodhya police have arrested all eight accused named in the FIR. While some priests in the holy city expressed dissatisfaction over the scope of the SIT investigation, majority of them demanded strict punishment for those found guilty.

The FIR was registered against the eight accused following recommendations made in the preliminary report of a three-member SIT constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate allegations of misappropriation of donations received at the Ram Mandir. The SIT, formed on June 13 at the request of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, submitted its preliminary report on June 23.

According to officials, all eight accused named in the FIR were arrested late on Thursday night from Ayodhya and are currently being interrogated in custody. Police are preparing to produce them before a magistrate.

Those arrested include Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, Anukalp Mishra, Avinash Shukla, Karunesh Pandey, Manish Yadav, Lavkush Mishra, Rama Shankar Mishra and Subhash Srivastava. Officials said they were associated with the process of counting cash and valuables received as donations at the temple.

Notably, Krishna Mohan, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered under various provisions of BNS, including sections related to theft, criminal breach of trust, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

Reacting to the development, several priests in Ayodhya welcomed the filing of the FIR but demanded strict action and a transparent investigation.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing probe, spiritual orator Karpatri Maharaj said, "I am not satisfied with the SIT investigation... I want to tell CM Yogi Adityanath to take strict action on this. FIRs should be registered against such people, and they should be asked to leave Ayodhya."

Saket Bhawan Peethadhishwar Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj said, "After submitting the SIT report, FIR has been registered. Eight people have been named in it, and further investigation is underway. An investigation will be conducted, and if those found guilty, action will be taken."

"I will demand that the government fast-track the case... Action should be taken against them, and an example should be set so that this example will be remembered for centuries to come," he added.

Priest Rambhavan Pandey of Sugreev Kila said, "At the request of the Ram Temple, an SIT was formed, and the investigation process was completed, resulting in an FIR being filed against eight people. Due to the tireless efforts of CM Yogi Adityanath, some people have been arrested, and more will be arrested."