ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Appoints Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd) As Its First CEO

Ayodhya: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust appoints Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra (Retd) as the first full-time chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram temple here from a shortlist of three candidates picked from 5,585 applications.

The Trust, which is meeting here in the wake of the controversy over the alleged embezzlement of temple donations that led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary, is also set to hold discussions on filling three vacant trustee posts.

Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Swami Kamalnayan Das, interim general secretary Dr Krishna Mohan, trustee Mahant Dinendra Das and treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri were among others present at the meeting. Kamalnayan Das, who is part of the Trust's religious affairs committee, said ahead of the meeting that his priority was the smooth functioning of the temple.

"I have no knowledge about who will be made the CEO. My wish is that the affairs of the temple should run smoothly," he told PTI.

Besides, amendments to the Trust deed, appointment of a press spokesperson and other administrative matters are expected to come at the meeting being held at the residence of the Trust president. Trust members remained tight-lipped about the likely appointment of the CEO, saying the final decision would be taken only after deliberations by the board of trustees.

Mahant Dinendra Das, a member of the Trust, told reporters that the final decision would be taken "unanimously" and maintained that the "outcome would be announced only after the meeting concludes."