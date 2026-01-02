ETV Bharat / bharat

Lord Ram's Postage Stamps Issued By 20 Countries Across The Globe: Philatelists

Jabalpur: At least 20 countries around the world have issued postage stamps featuring Lord Ram and themes from the Ramayana, said philatelists gathered at the World Ramayana Conference at Jabalpur.

These stamps feature not only Lord Ram and Sita but also Ravana and Meghanada.

The global influence of the Ramayana was prominently displayed at the World Ramayana Conference showcasing a collection of postage stamps issued by over 20 countries on the theme of the Indian epic – Ramayana.

Satish Kumar Srivastava, a retired government official from Jabalpur dedicated his post retirement life to a singular pursuit - documenting the depiction of Ram and Ramayana through postal art. While many philatelists collect stamps of a wide variety, Srivastava’s focus was the legacy of Ramayana. What began as a hobby evolved into a passionate search highlighting the Ramayana and how the theme transcended the borders of India.

The search revealed that apart from India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia are the countries where the ancient Hindu Epic was deeply woven into national dance and theatre forms.

Mauritius was another country which maintains strong cultural links to the Ramayana.

Srivastava's work demonstrates that the narrative of Lord Ram is not just a regional story but a global cultural phenomenon recognized by postal services across several continents.