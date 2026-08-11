ETV Bharat / bharat

Ram Chander Chhatrapati Murder Case Reaches Supreme Court, Notice To Ram Rahim

Anshul Chhatrapati has challenged Ram Rahim's acquittal in his father's murder case before the Supreme Court. ( ETV Bharat )

Sirsa: The 2002 murder case of Sirsa journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati has reached the Supreme Court after his son, Anshul Chhatrapati, challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision acquitting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the case.

The Supreme Court on Monday admitted Anshul's Special Leave Petition (SLP) and issued notices to Ram Rahim and the other accused, seeking their responses. Anshul has also raised serious questions over the CBI's handling of the case.

On January 17, 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula had convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three other accused in the murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Ram Rahim subsequently challenged the verdict before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After a lengthy hearing, the High Court on March 7, 2026, acquitted Ram Rahim in the case, while upholding the sentences of the other three convicts.

Anshul Questions CBI's Investigation

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Anshul Chhatrapati questioned why the CBI had not yet challenged the High Court verdict before the apex court.

He said that the High Court had raised serious questions about the CBI's investigation, putting the credibility of the agency's probe under scrutiny.

He added that the CBI had conducted a lengthy investigation and had identified the Dera Sacha Sauda chief as the alleged main conspirator, along with three co-accused. According to Anshul, the evidence and witnesses established Ram Rahim’s alleged role, but the High Court did not give due consideration to that evidence.