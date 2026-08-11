Ram Chander Chhatrapati Murder Case Reaches Supreme Court, Notice To Ram Rahim
The Supreme Court admitted Anshul Chhatrapati's plea challenging Ram Rahim's acquittal in his father's 2002 journalist murder case.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 5:28 PM IST
Sirsa: The 2002 murder case of Sirsa journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati has reached the Supreme Court after his son, Anshul Chhatrapati, challenged the Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision acquitting Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the case.
The Supreme Court on Monday admitted Anshul's Special Leave Petition (SLP) and issued notices to Ram Rahim and the other accused, seeking their responses. Anshul has also raised serious questions over the CBI's handling of the case.
On January 17, 2019, a special CBI court in Panchkula had convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three other accused in the murder case and sentenced them to life imprisonment.
Ram Rahim subsequently challenged the verdict before the Punjab and Haryana High Court. After a lengthy hearing, the High Court on March 7, 2026, acquitted Ram Rahim in the case, while upholding the sentences of the other three convicts.
Anshul Questions CBI's Investigation
Following the Supreme Court's decision, Anshul Chhatrapati questioned why the CBI had not yet challenged the High Court verdict before the apex court.
He said that the High Court had raised serious questions about the CBI's investigation, putting the credibility of the agency's probe under scrutiny.
He added that the CBI had conducted a lengthy investigation and had identified the Dera Sacha Sauda chief as the alleged main conspirator, along with three co-accused. According to Anshul, the evidence and witnesses established Ram Rahim’s alleged role, but the High Court did not give due consideration to that evidence.
He asserted that the family's demand was that Ram Rahim's sentence should be restored.
What is Ram Chander Chhatrapati Murder Case?
The case relates to the murder of Sirsa journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, who was shot outside his home in October 2002.
Chhatrapati was the editor of Poora Sach newspaper and had published reports concerning the alleged sexual exploitation of women followers inside the Dera Sacha Sauda.
Ram Rahim was subsequently accused of being involved in the journalist’s murder.
The special CBI court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim and three others in January 2019 and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The Punjab and Haryana High Court later acquitted Ram Rahim in March 2026 but upheld the sentences of the other three accused.
With Anshul's SLP now admitted by the Supreme Court and notices issued to Ram Rahim and the other accused, the long-running case has entered another stage of legal proceedings.
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