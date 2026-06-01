ETV Bharat / bharat

Rally Driver Flags Fuel Error In Dad's Mercedes, Questions Ethanol Blending In Petrol

He said, "Maybe it’s not contaminated fuel, maybe it is but something definitely feels wrong. I don’t know about the rest of India, but some fuel pumps around Chandigarh seem suspicious. This is now the second vehicle in my family to show fuel-related symptoms. 17years of flawless service, and now it feels like this trusted companion may not have many years left. Today, for the first time in a long while, I saw genuine sadness on my father’s face".

Petrol in India is already being blended with 20 per cent Ethanol and the move has come in for criticism with motorists complaining of a dip in mileage and other issues in their vehicles' engines. In his post on X, Dhillon wrote, "What more proof does the government need? My father has been driving this Mercedes for the last 17 years. Not a single major issue, not a single complaint. But over the past few days, the car started behaving unusually, and today it finally threw up a P0087-4A fault code. Can someone please explain to Mr. Gadkari what this code means?"

New Delhi: Even as Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has been saying that India must aspire for 100 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in the near future, off-roader and rally driver Rattan Dhillion, in a post on X, criticised the government's move to blend ethanol in petrol.

Dhillon further stated, "People who spend their lives travelling in government vehicles may never understand this emotion. For many of us, a car is not just a machine that takes us from one place to another. It becomes a part of the family. It carries memories, journeys, celebrations, and stories. This isn’t written in anger. It’s a folded-hands request. Please don’t take away the emotional connection people have with their vehicles."

The error that popped in the Mercedes as posted by Rattan Dhillon on X (X@ShivrattanDhil1)

Dhillon's post garnered responses with one X user stating that buying luxury cars is no longer a wise choice in India to which he replied, "We’ve already moved away from V6 and V8 engines in India. The day isn’t far when 1.0-litre engines become the norm and the surprising part is that most people seem perfectly happy with it".

Another user suggested Dhillon to take the legal route to garner a response from the government to which he replied, "Can take it. But mark my words when it comes to standing up legally, very few people will stand beside me. Most are here only to write. Many auto journalists are compromised, with only a handful remaining truly independent. Mahindra is already there, ready to file a defamation case. Let’s not pretend it’s easy to stand against powerful institutions or the government. They can silence voices one by one. But regardless of the pressure, I will continue to raise my voice on this issue and speak for what I believe is right".

Gadkari hade said that vulnerabilities in oil supplies due to the ongoing crisis in West Asia have made it essential for the country to reduce dependence on imports. Gadkari said, "In the near future, India should aspire to achieve 100 per cent ethanol blending... Today, we are facing an energy crisis due to the war in West Asia, so it is necessary for us to become self-reliant in the energy sector," he had said.