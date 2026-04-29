ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Defence Talks With Italian Counterpart In Delhi Amid Expanding Strategic Ties

Rajnath Singh also held meeting with Kyrgyzstan defence minister on the sidelines of SCO meeting in Bishkek on Tuesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold bilateral talks with Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto here on Thursday (April 30), in a meeting expected to further strengthen defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.

According to official sources, the discussions will cover a wide spectrum of issues, including defence collaboration, industrial partnerships, and emerging regional and global security challenges. The meeting comes at a time when both India and Italy are seeking to deepen engagement amid an evolving geopolitical landscape.

Defence ties between the two countries have gained momentum in recent years, particularly after Rajnath Singh's visit to Rome in October 2023. The upcoming visit of Crosetto - his first to India in an official capacity - signals a shared intent to expand cooperation, especially in defence manufacturing and technology partnerships.