Rajnath Singh To Hold Key Defence Talks With Italian Counterpart In Delhi Amid Expanding Strategic Ties
Defence ties between the two countries have gained momentum in recent years, particularly after Rajnath Singh's visit to Rome in October 2023.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST|
Updated : April 29, 2026 at 6:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to hold bilateral talks with Italy's Defence Minister Guido Crosetto here on Thursday (April 30), in a meeting expected to further strengthen defence and strategic cooperation between the two nations.
According to official sources, the discussions will cover a wide spectrum of issues, including defence collaboration, industrial partnerships, and emerging regional and global security challenges. The meeting comes at a time when both India and Italy are seeking to deepen engagement amid an evolving geopolitical landscape.
Defence ties between the two countries have gained momentum in recent years, particularly after Rajnath Singh's visit to Rome in October 2023. The upcoming visit of Crosetto - his first to India in an official capacity - signals a shared intent to expand cooperation, especially in defence manufacturing and technology partnerships.
The engagement also follows the signing of the India–EU (European Union) Defence and Strategic Partnership in January 2026, which has provided fresh impetus for collaboration in critical sectors. Officials indicate that both sides are keen to explore joint ventures, co-development opportunities, and enhanced industrial linkages.
The meeting gains added significance in the backdrop of India's increasing global defence outreach. Rajnath Singh held multiple bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday. There, he engaged with defence ministers from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Belarus, focusing on strengthening military cooperation, capacity building, and training initiatives.
During the SCO meet, India also extended humanitarian support, including the gifting of indigenously developed 'Bhishm Aarogya Maitri' health cubes to Kyrgyzstan for disaster relief and rescue operations. Rajnath also interacted briefly with defence counterparts from China and Russia, exchanging views on global security concerns, particularly developments in West Asia.
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