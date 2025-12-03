ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Witnesses War Of Words Over Renaming Of Raj Bhavans, Expunging Of Remarks

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts the proceedings in the House during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha witnessed a heated exchange on Wednesday after AITC member Dola Sen raised the issue of the Ministry of Home Affairs' November 25 directive to rename all Raj Bhavans in the country as Lok Bhavans during Zero Hour.

"But first of all, we would like to say that neither the Parliament, Assembly, nor the Cabinet is aware of this... They are not even discussing it with you, sir," Sen said.

However, the discussion took a contentious turn when Sen raised additional issues, including MGNREGA, prompting the Chair to intervene and state that the deviated remarks would not go on record.

Leader of the House J P Nadda objected to the deviation, saying, "You permitted her to speak during Zero Hour about the change of name from Raj Bhavan to Lok Bhavan. She spoke about MGNREGA and other issues. I would like to be very clear that because it does not relate to the subject, it should be deleted and it should not be brought on record and only issues related to Lok Bhavan should be admitted."