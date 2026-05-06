Rajya Sabha Row Reignites NC–PDP War Of Words In Jammu Kashmir
Political clash in J&K intensifies as NC questions PDP’s Rajya Sabha poll loyalty; PDP condemns misuse of Holy Quran and highlights governance failures.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Srinagar: The Rajya Sabha polls held in Jammu and Kashmir last year have created a fresh war of words between the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Union territory.
The controversy erupted on Tuesday when NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq challenged PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and the three MLAs who voted in the Rajya Sabha polls to swear on the Holy Quran that they did not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Satpal Sharma.
Hitting back at the NC, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she felt pity for the ruling party for dragging the Holy Quran into their dirty politics.
Speaking to the media here, Mufti said, “The NC is ignorant of the sanctity of the Holy Quran and lacks understanding of religion. That is why they remained silent when the Waqf Bill was passed, when Siraj-ul-Uloom was closed, during the surveillance of mosque committees and clerics, and amid the erasure of the Urdu language.”
Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner shut down the Siraj-ul-Uloom school-cum-college in the Shopian district of south Kashmir under UAPA and the proposed removal of Urdu from revenue recruitment services.
Mufti said that the NC government had been failing in governance for the past two years. “Backdoor appointments and outsourcing of tenders are happening. The jobs that are being outsourced—you don’t even know; there is no advertisement. That too in the thousands. So if they want to divert our attention from their failures, then, for God’s sake, don’t involve the Holy Quran in this,” she said.
She also criticised the NC over the demolition of houses in the name of action against drug peddlers and militant sympathisers, besides the firing of government employees.
“Today, people’s houses are being demolished in the name of drug peddlers. Before that, the houses of militant sympathisers were demolished. Employees are being fired from government jobs. They are watching a spectacle. To hide their failures, they should fight with us and blame us. And, for God’s sake, don’t involve the Holy Quran in this,” she added.
PDP legislator Waheed Para also termed the NC’s outcry over the Rajya Sabha vote a diversion from substantive concerns, notably the Siraj-ul-Uloom controversy and the erasure of Urdu from official records.
He said that the Rajya Sabha voting process was open and deliberated, and key decisions – such as appointing an agent to three votes – were the responsibility of the National Conference.
“If their reason for crying foul against the PDP is that the PDP didn’t appoint an agent for its three votes, then may I ask the esteemed CM what would make him magically trust the PDP-appointed agent if he is not willing to trust the PDP members who voted? Interestingly, during the vice-presidential elections, Aga Ruhullah openly stated that the National Conference did not clearly communicate its position to its MPs. Does that mean that the NC is hand in glove with the BJP?” he wrote on X.
“In targeting the PDP, the National Conference has not weakened a rival but has instead undermined the trust extended to it in good faith,” he said.
Para also claimed that the NC’s spokesperson, Imran Nabi Dar, had previously sought to join the PDP after being denied a mandate (in the 2024 assembly elections) but was denied entry because of strategic considerations. “Many seniors from the NC continue to meet our party leadership, and she is the one who does not encourage this, believing that any instability is instability for all,” he claimed.
Reacting to these claims, the NC spokesman Dar said the PDP's juvenile MLA and his coterie continue to hallucinate and fabricate false narratives when asked to explain their betrayal in the RS polls.
“To dismiss this as ‘just one seat’ is an insult to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. That seat was a test of loyalty, and the PDP has shown where its allegiance lies – with the BJP. “Your diversionary tactics will not work. People of J&K demand an answer for why you did what you did in the RS polls,” Dar said.
Para said that rather than dwelling on the one lost Rajya Sabha seat and attributing blame to the PDP, the government would do well to focus on ensuring that “your pre-existing 50 MLAs and 5 MPs deliver effective governance”.
The ruling party has been attacking its rival PDP for the past week over the voting controversy in Rajya Sabha polls that were held in October 2025. In these polls, NC, which had the support of 59 legislators, won three seats, while BJP, which had only 28 MLAs, won a single seat.
The row erupted last month when an RTI revealed that NC and BJP had appointed two authorised agents each. But PDP, which had three legislators that time (now four with the by-election win from Budgam), did not appoint the agent. Congress, PDP, CPI(M) and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) claimed support for the NC.
Peoples Conference president and MLA from Handwara Sajad Gani Lone has accused both NC and PDP of “match fixing” in the Rajya Sabha elections.
But PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan dismissed the allegations. He said the appointment of polling agents is the prerogative of the contesting candidates, and they had extended unconditional support to the National Conference.
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