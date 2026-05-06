ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Row Reignites NC–PDP War Of Words In Jammu Kashmir

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah in a conversation with PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and CPI (M) leader MY Tarigami during at an all-party meeting at his residence, in Srinagar on Aug 22, 2022 (Monday). ( File/ANI )

Srinagar: The Rajya Sabha polls held in Jammu and Kashmir last year have created a fresh war of words between the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling National Conference (NC) in the Union territory.

The controversy erupted on Tuesday when NC chief spokesman and legislator Tanvir Sadiq challenged PDP president Mehbooba Mufti and the three MLAs who voted in the Rajya Sabha polls to swear on the Holy Quran that they did not support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Satpal Sharma.

Hitting back at the NC, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said she felt pity for the ruling party for dragging the Holy Quran into their dirty politics.

Speaking to the media here, Mufti said, “The NC is ignorant of the sanctity of the Holy Quran and lacks understanding of religion. That is why they remained silent when the Waqf Bill was passed, when Siraj-ul-Uloom was closed, during the surveillance of mosque committees and clerics, and amid the erasure of the Urdu language.”

Recently, the Jammu and Kashmir Divisional Commissioner shut down the Siraj-ul-Uloom school-cum-college in the Shopian district of south Kashmir under UAPA and the proposed removal of Urdu from revenue recruitment services.

Mufti said that the NC government had been failing in governance for the past two years. “Backdoor appointments and outsourcing of tenders are happening. The jobs that are being outsourced—you don’t even know; there is no advertisement. That too in the thousands. So if they want to divert our attention from their failures, then, for God’s sake, don’t involve the Holy Quran in this,” she said.

She also criticised the NC over the demolition of houses in the name of action against drug peddlers and militant sympathisers, besides the firing of government employees.

“Today, people’s houses are being demolished in the name of drug peddlers. Before that, the houses of militant sympathisers were demolished. Employees are being fired from government jobs. They are watching a spectacle. To hide their failures, they should fight with us and blame us. And, for God’s sake, don’t involve the Holy Quran in this,” she added.

PDP legislator Waheed Para also termed the NC’s outcry over the Rajya Sabha vote a diversion from substantive concerns, notably the Siraj-ul-Uloom controversy and the erasure of Urdu from official records.

He said that the Rajya Sabha voting process was open and deliberated, and key decisions – such as appointing an agent to three votes – were the responsibility of the National Conference.