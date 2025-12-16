ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Returns Supplementary Demands For Grants For Rs 41,455 Cr Additional Spending In FY26

New Delhi: Parliament on Tuesday approved the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants, authorising the government for Rs 41,455 crore additional spending in the current fiscal, including over Rs 18,000 crore expenditure towards fertiliser subsidy.

The Rajya Sabha returned the supplementary demand for grants with a voice vote to the Lok Sabha, which had passed it on Monday. The first batch is for a gross additional expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore. This includes proposals with a net cash outgo of Rs 41,455.39 crore and Rs 90,812.17 crore savings by the ministries and departments.

As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament was sought for spending Rs 18,525 crore on fertiliser and related subsidies, and about Rs 9,500 crore by the Petroleum Ministry to compensate oil marketing companies for under-recoveries.

An additional Rs 1,304 crore has been earmarked for additional expenditure by the Department of Higher Education, and Rs 225 crore by the Commerce Ministry. Replying to a brief debate in the Upper House, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said the central government is focused on fiscal consolidation.