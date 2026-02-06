ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Reply On Railway Vacancies Sparks Row After John Brittas Flags ‘Evasion’ In X Post

New Delhi: The central government’s reply in the Rajya Sabha on vacancies in Indian Railways has come under criticism from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who accused the Ministry of evading key disclosures despite announcing large-scale recruitment.

In a post on X, Brittas said the government’s response was a “masterclass in evasion”, noting that while the Ministry highlighted recruitment drives, it did not place on record the sanctioned strength of Indian Railways, the total number of vacant posts, or the number of workers engaged through contractual and outsourced arrangements.

“Govt’s reply in the Rajya Sabha on Indian Railways vacancies is a masterclass in evasion. Asked for sanctioned strength, total vacancies & contractual staff, the Ministry refused to put the numbers on record. Yet it admits recruitment notification for 1.43 lakh posts - including 92,000+ in 2024 alone - an implicit confession of a massive backlog. How many posts remain vacant today? How many are filled by contractual & outsourced workers?? Silence. Obfuscation over transparency in one of India’s most critical public services!! (sic),” he wrote.

In the written response, the Ministry of Railways highlighted that Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations are highly technical and involve large-scale mobilisation of manpower and resources. It asserted that all recruitment processes have been conducted transparently, in line with prescribed guidelines, and claimed that there has been no instance of paper leakage or malpractice during the examinations.

The government informed the House that Indian Railways recruited 4.11 lakh personnel between 2004-05 and 2013-14, while 5.08 lakh appointments were made between 2014-15 and 2024-25. For the current period 2025-26 (till date), 34,929 recruitments have been carried out so far.