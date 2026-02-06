Rajya Sabha Reply On Railway Vacancies Sparks Row After John Brittas Flags ‘Evasion’ In X Post
In a post on X, Brittas said the government’s response was a “masterclass in evasion”, noting that while the Ministry highlighted recruitment drives
New Delhi: The central government’s reply in the Rajya Sabha on vacancies in Indian Railways has come under criticism from CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, who accused the Ministry of evading key disclosures despite announcing large-scale recruitment.
In a post on X, Brittas said the government’s response was a “masterclass in evasion”, noting that while the Ministry highlighted recruitment drives, it did not place on record the sanctioned strength of Indian Railways, the total number of vacant posts, or the number of workers engaged through contractual and outsourced arrangements.
“Govt’s reply in the Rajya Sabha on Indian Railways vacancies is a masterclass in evasion. Asked for sanctioned strength, total vacancies & contractual staff, the Ministry refused to put the numbers on record. Yet it admits recruitment notification for 1.43 lakh posts - including 92,000+ in 2024 alone - an implicit confession of a massive backlog. How many posts remain vacant today? How many are filled by contractual & outsourced workers?? Silence. Obfuscation over transparency in one of India’s most critical public services!! (sic),” he wrote.
In the written response, the Ministry of Railways highlighted that Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examinations are highly technical and involve large-scale mobilisation of manpower and resources. It asserted that all recruitment processes have been conducted transparently, in line with prescribed guidelines, and claimed that there has been no instance of paper leakage or malpractice during the examinations.
The government informed the House that Indian Railways recruited 4.11 lakh personnel between 2004-05 and 2013-14, while 5.08 lakh appointments were made between 2014-15 and 2024-25. For the current period 2025-26 (till date), 34,929 recruitments have been carried out so far.
As part of systemic reforms, the Ministry said it introduced an annual recruitment calendar from 2024 for Group ‘C’ posts to ensure greater certainty for aspirants. According to the government, the calendar provides more opportunities, predictable examination schedules, and faster recruitment, training and appointments.
The Railways also detailed the completion of several examinations, including Computer Based Aptitude Tests (CBAT) and skill tests for Assistant Loco Pilots, Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate), and Ministerial and Isolated categories. In total, 1.77 lakh candidates appeared for these exams conducted across multiple cities and languages. Additionally, Computer Based Tests (CBT) for 32,438 Level-1 vacancies commenced in November 2025, while Physical Efficiency Tests for 4,208 RPF constable posts have been completed.
Panels for over 34,000 candidates across safety-related posts such as Technicians, Junior Engineers, Paramedical staff, Sub-Inspectors (RPF) and Assistant Loco Pilots have also been finalised, the Ministry said.
Further, under the Annual Calendar 2025, the government has issued nine Centralised Employment Notifications (CENs) covering 50,970 vacancies, including posts of Assistant Loco Pilots, Technicians, Non-Technical Popular Categories, Paramedical staff and Level-1 employees.
However, Opposition members pointed out that despite presenting recruitment figures, the Ministry did not place on record the sanctioned strength of Indian Railways, the total number of existing vacancies, or the number of posts currently being manned through contractual or outsourced workers. They argued that the issuance of recruitment notifications for 1.43 lakh posts, including more than 92,000 vacancies notified in 2024 alone, implicitly indicates a significant backlog.
Opposition leaders accused the government of prioritising selective disclosures over transparency in one of the country’s largest public employers, while key questions on staffing gaps and contractual dependence remain unanswered.
