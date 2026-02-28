ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Polls: Will NDA Sweep All Five Seats In Bihar, Or The Opposition Will Unite To Win One

Patna: The elections to five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar scheduled for March 16 have boiled down to two fundamental questions – will the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) be able to lure three Opposition MLAs to sweep all the seats, or will the Opposition manage to put up a united front to grab one of them?

As per the formula under the proportional representation system for election to the Rajya Sabha, this time 41 'first-preference' votes are needed in the 243-member Assembly to win each of the five seats. Every MLA (voter) has a single transferable vote, and they can rank candidates as per their preference.

The numbers game and the NDA

The NDA has 202 MLAs, while the Opposition has 41, of which 35 belong to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) or the Grand Alliance, five are of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), and one is of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

On the basis of the numbers, the NDA has the required strength to win four of the five seats, but will need the support of three MLAs from outside its fold to win the fifth one. This can happen only when at least three Opposition legislators either crossover, or there is split in one of the Opposition parties, and the new faction supports the ruling coalition.

The situation becomes interesting as political parties can issue a whip in Rajya Sabha elections and direct their MLAs on whom to vote.

Moreover, the 'open ballot system' is used in voting, which means the legislators have to show their votes to their authorised party representatives before casting them. Those who violate the whip could be disqualified under the Xth Schedule of the Constitution.

Several NDA leaders have claimed over the last couple of months that the Opposition parties in the state were poised for splits. Some of them hinted at an imminent break in the Congress, which has six MLAs.

"Just wait and watch. Many of the Opposition MLAs are impressed by the development and welfare in Bihar under the NDA rule. They will vote for our candidates, and we will win all five Rajya Sabha seats," a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader told ETV Bharat.

Where does the Opposition stand?

Among the Opposition, the break-up of MLAs in INDIA or the Grand Alliance includes 25 from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), six from Congress, two from CPI(ML), and one each from the CPI(M) and the Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and totals to 35. The AIMIM has five seats, and the BSP has one, but they are outside the Grand Alliance fold.