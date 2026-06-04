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Rajya Sabha Polls: Congress Nominates Mallkarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera From Karnataka

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 18. The last date for filing of nominations is June 8.

Rajya Sabha
File photo of Mallikarjun Kharge (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 10:53 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced its list of seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, renominating party chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka.

The grand old party also fielded its media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera from Karnataka, along with Mansoor Ali Khan. Khera had levelled serious allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family members.

According to a communication from All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, the Congress has fielded its leader Meenakshi Natarajan as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. She has been a former Member of Parliament.

The party, which is headed by Kharge, also fielded Praveen Chakravarty, its head of the Data Analytics and Professionals Wing, for the Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, besides renominating Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan. Pranav Jha, who is currently attached to the Congress president, has been nominated from Jharkhand.

"The Congress President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of the following persons as Congress candidates to contest the biennial/bye-elections to the Council of States from the states mentioned," Venugopal said in the statement, which had all the seven names. The Rajya Sabha elections will be held on June 18. The last date for filing of nominations is June 8.

Read More

  1. Jharkhand: All Eyes On Second Rajya Sabha Seat, With Hemant Soren Holding All Cards, Leaving Cong Jittery
  2. A 'Jackpot' For Congress: TN Chief Minister Vijay Announces Allotment Of Rajya Sabha Seat

TAGGED:

RAJYA SABHA
MALLIKARJUN KHARGE
PAWAN KHERA
MEENAKSHI NATARAJAN
CONGRESS

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