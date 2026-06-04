ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Polls: Congress Nominates Mallkarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera From Karnataka

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday announced its list of seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, renominating party chief and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka.

The grand old party also fielded its media and publicity department in-charge Pawan Khera from Karnataka, along with Mansoor Ali Khan. Khera had levelled serious allegations against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family members.

According to a communication from All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal, the Congress has fielded its leader Meenakshi Natarajan as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. She has been a former Member of Parliament.