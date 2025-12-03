ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Passes Resolution To Extend Water Pollution Law To Manipur

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a resolution through voice vote to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to Manipur, which is currently under the President's rule.

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, seeks to decriminalise minor offences related to water pollution, enable the Centre to prescribe service conditions of chairpersons of State Pollution Control Boards, and exempt certain categories of industrial plants from statutory restrictions.

It proposes to rationalise criminal provisions and ensure that citizens, businesses and companies operate without fear of imprisonment for minor, technical or procedural defaults. The Bill also seeks to decriminalise minor offences and replace them with a monetary penalty in case of continued contravention.

The resolution was moved in the Rajya Sabha by Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, who said the two Houses need to adopt the resolution on the central Act since there is President's rule in Manipur.

Participating in the debate, the opposition MPs demanded that elections be held in Manipur. Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said the resolution had to be presented in Parliament because the situation in Manipur has not improved.

Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev said people are still living in the camps. Replying to the debate, Yadav said this bill has already been passed by both Houses of Parliament. Several state assemblies, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal, have adopted it.

"Consent to Operate (CTO) and other provisions, which have already been adopted by other states, are also to be implemented by Manipur," he added.

CTO is a legal authorisation from a state's Pollution Control Board in India that allows an industrial unit to operate legally by confirming it meets environmental regulations.