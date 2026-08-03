Rajya Sabha Passes MSME Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protests
The Upper House cleared the Bill amid continuous Opposition sloganeering over alleged police brutality on protesting students in Delhi.
Published : August 3, 2026 at 5:02 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid continuous Opposition protests. The House was adjourned for the day soon after the Bill was passed.
The House witnessed noisy scenes when it reassembled after lunch. Deputy Chairman Harivansh called MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to move the Bill for consideration, but the Opposition members insisted that Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak first.
Although the Chair initially declined, Kharge was later permitted to speak. He attempted to raise issues related to the Ram Janmabhoomi controversy before Leader of the House J P Nadda objected, saying the discussion should remain focused on the Bill.
Congress MP Ajay Maken also questioned why Kharge had not been allowed to speak first and referred to the alleged police action on students. The Chair repeatedly asked him to confine his remarks to the legislation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of not discussing the Bill despite being given opportunities, triggering fresh slogans of "Griha Mantri sadan mein aao (Home Minister, come to the House)".
Several Opposition MPs, including CPI(M)'s John Brittas, raised points of order and attempted to discuss the student protests. However, the Chair ruled that only matters related to the Bill would be taken up.
Bill Aims To Address Delayed Payments
Replying to the debate, MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the legislation was aimed at addressing key challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises.
He said the Bill would strengthen the administrative framework, improve payment mechanisms and balance the interests of businesses while safeguarding constitutional principles.
Calling MSMEs the backbone of India's economy, Manjhi said the sector plays a crucial role in manufacturing, exports and employment. He also expressed disappointment over the Opposition's continued protests during the discussion.
Key Provisions Of Bill
The Bill seeks to amend the MSME Development Act, 2006 by introducing measures to speed up the resolution of delayed payment disputes.
Among its key provisions, courts can direct buyers to deposit at least 50 per cent of the awarded amount to MSME suppliers if an application challenging an order remains pending for more than six months.
The legislation also allows mediated settlement agreements and arbitral awards to be recovered as arrears of land revenue and recognised as legally enforceable debt under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
It further proposes a national digital platform for voluntary MSME registration, mandates Central Public Sector Enterprises to settle invoices through the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS), enables states to adopt similar mechanisms for their PSUs, facilitates the creation of additional MSME Facilitation Councils and decriminalises certain offences by replacing criminal penalties with graded monetary penalties.
After the Bill was passed, Nadda remarked that Opposition members had not even supported amendments moved by their own parties. The Rajya Sabha was then adjourned for the day.
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