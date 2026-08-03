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Rajya Sabha Passes MSME Amendment Bill Amid Opposition Protests

Rajya Sabha proceedings underway during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Monday passed the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, amid continuous Opposition protests. The House was adjourned for the day soon after the Bill was passed.

The House witnessed noisy scenes when it reassembled after lunch. Deputy Chairman Harivansh called MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to move the Bill for consideration, but the Opposition members insisted that Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge be allowed to speak first.

Although the Chair initially declined, Kharge was later permitted to speak. He attempted to raise issues related to the Ram Janmabhoomi controversy before Leader of the House J P Nadda objected, saying the discussion should remain focused on the Bill.

Congress MP Ajay Maken also questioned why Kharge had not been allowed to speak first and referred to the alleged police action on students. The Chair repeatedly asked him to confine his remarks to the legislation. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of not discussing the Bill despite being given opportunities, triggering fresh slogans of "Griha Mantri sadan mein aao (Home Minister, come to the House)".

Several Opposition MPs, including CPI(M)'s John Brittas, raised points of order and attempted to discuss the student protests. However, the Chair ruled that only matters related to the Bill would be taken up.

Bill Aims To Address Delayed Payments

Replying to the debate, MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi said the legislation was aimed at addressing key challenges faced by micro, small and medium enterprises.

He said the Bill would strengthen the administrative framework, improve payment mechanisms and balance the interests of businesses while safeguarding constitutional principles.