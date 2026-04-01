ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Passes Central Armed Police Forces Bill 2026

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026, with a voice vote amid an Opposition walkout. The bill seeks to create a unified legal framework governing personnel across different CAPF forces, replacing the current patchwork of separate service rule regimes for the five Central Armed Police Forces.

Replying to the debate on the bill, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the purpose of the bill is to enhance the efficiency and morale of the forces. He stated that the bill will strengthen the federal structure of the country, enhance the recruitment process and streamline the services.

“The bill is not against the federal structure of the country. In reality, it will strengthen the federal structure," Rai said.

The bill provides that to appoint officers from the Indian Police Service in CAPFs, 50 per cent of the posts will be filled by deputation in the rank of inspector general and a minimum of 67 per cent of the posts by deputation in the rank of additional director general.