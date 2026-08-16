ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha MPs Elected To Various Statutory Bodies, Parliamentary Panels

New Delhi: Ten members of the Rajya Sabha have been elected to various statutory bodies including AIIMS institutes across the country, as the number of candidates equalled the vacancies.

While Rajya Sabha MP Gulam Ali has been elected to be a member of the AIIMS, Awantipora; Ashok Kumar Mittal has been elected as a member of AIIMS, Bathinda; and Rajneesh Kumar Agrawal as a member of AIIMS, Bhopal.

AGP MP from Assam Birendra Prasad Baishya was elected as a member of AIIMS, Guwahati; BJP MP from Jammu and Kashmir Sat Paul Sharma was elected as a member of AIIMS, Vijaypur; I S Inbadurai as member of AIIMS, Madurai; and Madan Rathore as a member of AIIMS, Jodhpur.

Lahar Singh Siroya has also been elected as a member of the Central Silk Board, BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh Sikander Kumar has been elected as member of the Council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management and BJP MP from Haryana Rekha Sharma was elected as a member of the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy Board.

The members were elected as there were equal number of vacancies as the number of candidates nominated for elections to the statutory bodies, a notification by Rajya Sabha secretariat said.