'Gross Misuse', RS MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags AI Misuse On Social Media, Writes To IT Minister Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday wrote to Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, raising concerns over the alleged misuse of artificial intelligence tools on social media platforms to post objectionable images of women using fake accounts.

She said such practices amount to a serious breach of women's privacy and urged the Centre to take urgent steps to safeguard their rights.

In the letter, Chaturvedi wrote, "I wanted to bring to your urgent attention and urgent intervention on a new trend that has emerged on social media, especially on X, by misusing their Al Grok feature where men are using fake accounts to post women's photos and pushing out prompts to Grok to minimise their clothing and sexualise them. It is not just limited to sharing photos through fake accounts but are also targeting women who post their own photos. This is unacceptable and a gross misuse of an AI function."

She further added, "What is worse is that Grok is enabling this behaviour by adhering to such requests. This is a breach of women's right to privacy as well as unauthorised use of their pictures, which is not just unethical but also criminal."

Priyanka Chaturvedi has further urged the Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology to take decisive action against the social media platform X and to implement safeguards in AI-driven tools to ensure women's safety online.