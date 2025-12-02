ETV Bharat / bharat

RS MP Kartikeya Sharma Urges Govt To Facilitate Pvt Investment In Nuclear Power Sector

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, December 02, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: A Rajya Sabha member from Haryana on Tuesday urged the government to enable structured private-sector participation in India's nuclear energy expansion. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Rajya Sabha, Haryana MP Kartikeya Sharma noted that India's scientific journey, which began with the resolve of pioneers like Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, has now reached a turning point.

With India aiming for 100 GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047, he cautioned that the scale of investment required, nearly Rs 20 lakh crore cannot be met by the government alone.

Sharma stressed that unlocking private innovation and capital is essential for meeting the country's long-term clean energy goals. He highlighted how the opening of India's space sector to private participation created a flourishing ecosystem of more than 200 spacetech startups and significant global investor confidence.