RS MP Kartikeya Sharma Urges Govt To Regulate Online Gaming Ecosystem

Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma on Tuesday urged the government to regulate online gaming, from development to streaming, to ensure that the digital space is safe for children. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the House, the independent MP also demanded that the government should grant official sports status to eSports, which is recognised globally.

"I want to address a digital frontier that is full of promise as it is of peril. I am talking about the world of electronic gaming as we march towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat in 2047. We must recognise the Orange Economy. Our creative and digital sector is no longer a peripheral industry. It is a vital pillar of our USD 1 trillion digital economy goal," Sharma said.

He said that India's creative economy is valued at about USD 30 billion, contributing to nearly 8 per cent of our working population.

"However, we must distinguish between two very different realities within the sector. On one hand, we are witnessing the crisis of unregulated amateur gaming and its impact. The sprawling nature of unregulated amateur online gaming has led to grave repercussions," Sharma said, as he referred to death of some children because of game addiction.

Clinical studies now show a direct link between excessive, unregulated gaming and the rise of ADHD, acute anxiety and depression amongst our children and youth, Sharma said.

"As a parent, not merely as a member of parliament, I request the government to regulate the entire ecosystem from game development to streaming, and mandate game audits to ensure these digital spaces are safe for our children." He emphasised the need to create a safe and conducive ecosystem. On the other hand, Sharma said there is a potential for professional eSports, which largely remains untapped.