ETV Bharat / bharat

Wise Words Abroad, Silence At Home: Sibal Slams Bhagwat Over His Remarks In US

FILE - Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks in the US that unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, saying words don't matter as actions must speak. Sibal, who is a senior advocate and an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, slammed Bhagwat's comments and said it was a case of "wise words abroad" but "silence at home". In a social media post on X, Sibal said, "Bhagwat in New York: 'Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected'. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter; actions must speak!" His remarks came after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat said that unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, underscoring that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.