ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Member Sandeep Pathak, Who Switched Loyalties, Faces Arrest In Punjab

Chandigarh: Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who last week switched loyalties to the BJP along with six other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs, may face arrest as two First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against him in Punjab, reports said on Saturday. The FIRs in cases under non-bailable offences have been registered in two districts, and the police could take action at any time. Further details are awaited.

The registration of FIRs comes days after seven AAP Rajya Sabha members -- Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Swati Maliwal and Vikramjit Sahney -- announced their decision to quit the AAP and join the BJP. Except for Swati Maliwal, six other MPs represent Punjab in the Upper House.

Since seven out of 10 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs have jumped ship together with a strength of two-thirds, none of them is expected to attract disqualification under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, commonly known as the anti-defection law. Had Raghav Chadha or any other MP acted alone, he would have risked losing his Rajya Sabha seat under the anti-defection law. However, it does not apply when at least two-thirds of the members of a legislative party merge with another one.

After the defection of Rajya Sabha MPs, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday won the confidence motion in a special one-day Assembly session, sending a clear message that attempts to destabilise the government have failed. Declaring the mandate in the 117-member House as a reflection of enduring public trust, Chief Minister Mann said that the AAP’s support base remains intact and will translate into an even bigger mandate in 2027.