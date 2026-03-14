Ahead Of Odisha RS Polls, Naveen Patnaik Alleges Horse Trading, BJD Chief Whip Calls BJP 'Gujarati Traders'
MLA Padmalochan Panda says confident two official BJP candidates will win, but won't divulge how BJP-backed Independent will garner eight extra votes needed.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 5:32 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has stirred the political pot with an explosive statement ahead of Rajya Sabha elections. The former Chief Minister has said that the ruling BJP is indulging 'horse trading'.
Patnaik made the allegation after former MP Ravindra Kumar Jena quit the BJD to join the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16. He alleged that BJP candidates are trying to influence MLAs of his party into crossing lines to vote for them. After a meeting with BJD MLAs, the party supremo also said that "this is a crime against the democratic system".
Naveen, Pramila Mallik, Go On Offensive
"I have requested the state government to take immediate action for the lakhs of Odias stranded in the Middle East countries. Instead of concentrating on that, the BJP in Odisha is concentrating on horse trading for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha. As you can see, this is a shocking state of affairs in our state," Patnaik, a former five-time chief minister, said.
BJD leader and Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik also alleged that the BJP can go to any extent to win elections.
"BJP leaders are Gujarati traders. Despite knowing that the party does not have the numbers to win an additional seat in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has fielded an Independent candidate and is attempting to win the seat in a fraudulent manner. What message is the BJP giving to the future generations? It is teaching how to get entry in a backdoor manner," Mallick, a seven-time MLA from Binjharpur Assembly segment in Jajpur district, said.
"However, they cannot succeed this time," she added.
Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said all Congress MLAs are united and they will vote for the common candidate. He also feared the possible "horse-trading" attempt by the BJP.
The fear of horse trading and the ongoing allegations of attempts to poach BJD MLAs has prompted some BJD legislators like Pradip Kumar Disari and Pradeep Kumar Sahoo to suggest that the state leadership should house all 48 of its MLAs in one place in Bhubaneshwar, till the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16.
"We have proposed to the party leadership to keep all lawmakers who are Rajya Sabha voters at one place, maybe in a hotel here," Disari and Sahoo said.
BJP Confident Of Three Seats, Won't Say How
Responding to the allegation, senior BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra refuted the claim and strongly criticised the BJD, with which it maintained tacit understanding until recently. Meanwhile, another senior BJP MLA, Padmalochan Panda, expressed confidence that the BJP's two official candidates and the Independent nominee backed by the party will win the polls. However, Panda refused to divulge how the BJP-backed Independent candidate would garner the support of at least eight more MLAs needed. "Wait and see. All our candidates will win," Panda said.
Voting for Rajya Sabha is being held in Odisha after 12 years. There are five candidates for the four seats being vacated from the state.
The ruling BJP has fielded its Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal and Sujeet Kumar as its candidates for the two seats it is certain to win, and backed party leader Dilip Ray, who has filed his nomination as an Independent.
The BJD has fielded Santrupt Misra as its official candidate, and named Datteswar Hota as a common opposition candidate for the polls. Hota has the support of 14 MLAs of the Congress and one of the CPI(M).
Odisha's Rajya Sabha Math
According to the Rajya Sabha arithmetic in Odisha, one candidate needs at least 30 first preference votes to win. Given the current Assembly position, the BJP has 79 MLAs and the support of three Independents. The BJD has 48 MLAs after the suspension of two of its members recently.
After getting its two candidates elected, the BJP will have 22 surplus votes, while the BJD will have 18 after electing its official nominee. The Congress, with 14 MLAs, and CPI(M) with one, have pledged support for Hota. (with PTI inputs)