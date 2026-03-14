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Ahead Of Odisha RS Polls, Naveen Patnaik Alleges Horse Trading, BJD Chief Whip Calls BJP 'Gujarati Traders'

Bhubaneswar: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik, the president of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), has stirred the political pot with an explosive statement ahead of Rajya Sabha elections. The former Chief Minister has said that the ruling BJP is indulging 'horse trading'.

Patnaik made the allegation after former MP Ravindra Kumar Jena quit the BJD to join the BJP on Wednesday, ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16. He alleged that BJP candidates are trying to influence MLAs of his party into crossing lines to vote for them. After a meeting with BJD MLAs, the party supremo also said that "this is a crime against the democratic system".

Naveen, Pramila Mallik, Go On Offensive

"I have requested the state government to take immediate action for the lakhs of Odias stranded in the Middle East countries. Instead of concentrating on that, the BJP in Odisha is concentrating on horse trading for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha. As you can see, this is a shocking state of affairs in our state," Patnaik, a former five-time chief minister, said.

BJD leader and Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik also alleged that the BJP can go to any extent to win elections.

"BJP leaders are Gujarati traders. Despite knowing that the party does not have the numbers to win an additional seat in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP has fielded an Independent candidate and is attempting to win the seat in a fraudulent manner. What message is the BJP giving to the future generations? It is teaching how to get entry in a backdoor manner," Mallick, a seven-time MLA from Binjharpur Assembly segment in Jajpur district, said.

"However, they cannot succeed this time," she added.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das said all Congress MLAs are united and they will vote for the common candidate. He also feared the possible "horse-trading" attempt by the BJP.

The fear of horse trading and the ongoing allegations of attempts to poach BJD MLAs has prompted some BJD legislators like Pradip Kumar Disari and Pradeep Kumar Sahoo to suggest that the state leadership should house all 48 of its MLAs in one place in Bhubaneshwar, till the Rajya Sabha polls on March 16.