Voting Underway For Election To 2 Rajya Sabha Seats In Jharkhand, 1 in Mizoram; 24 Elected Unopposed
In Jharkhand, voting began at 9 am at polling station set up in assembly complex amid concerns about cross-voting.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 10:33 AM IST
Ranchi/Aizawl: Voting began on Thursday for the election to three Rajya Sabha seats, one in Mizoram and two in Jharkhand, as part of the biennial elections to the upper house.
In Jharkhand, voting is underway for the election to two Rajya Sabha seats. Three candidates - BJP-backed Independent nominee Parimal Nathwani, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and Pranav Jha of the Congress - are in the fray for the two seats.
24 Seats Elected Unopposed
On June 1, the Election Commission of India issued notifications for elections to 27 Rajya Sabha seats, including 24 vacancies due to retirements in 10 states, and three by-elections in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, necessitated by resignations.
The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations was June 11. As multiple states had an exact matching number of valid candidates for their vacant seats, as many as 24 people, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, and BJP's Tarun Chugh, were declared winners without a single vote needing to be cast, leaving just voting to be held in just three seats today.
Voting on in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, voting began at 9 am at a polling station set up in the assembly complex amid concerns about cross-voting, and will continue until 4 pm. Adequate security arrangements have been made on the assembly premises.
"All arrangements, including adequate security, are in place to hold the polling peacefully," an official said, adding that the counting of votes is likely to commence at 5 pm.
The BJP-led NDA has 24 MLAs, four short of the minimum of 28 first-preference votes required in the 81-member assembly to secure a berth in the Upper House of Parliament. The ruling INDIA bloc, including the JMM and the Congress, has 56 members in the House.
JMM’s Baidyanath Ram is expected to win easily, as the party has 34 members in the state assembly. Among the other INDIA bloc constituents, the Congress has 16 MLAs, the RJD has 4 legislators and the CPI(ML) Liberation two.
All eyes are on the second seat, in which a tough fight between Congress’ Jha and NDA-backed Nathwani is likely. The NDA's 24 MLAs include 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA.
Both the ruling and opposition camps were leaving no stone unturned to keep their MLAs intact ahead of the polling. The NDA MLAs were shifted to a hotel in Ranchi on Tuesday, while the ruling INDIA bloc was busy holding meetings with its MLAs to thwart chances of cross-voting.
The INDIA bloc MLAs, including those from the Congress, participated in a mock poll during a meeting at Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s residence on Tuesday night to make the new legislators aware of the exercise.
Two candidates in fray for lone Mizoram seat
In Mizoram, two candidates are in the fray for the lone Rajya Sabha seat. The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has fielded party spokesperson K Laltluangkima, while the main opposition, Mizo National Front, nominated advocate and writer Zothansangi Hmar for the polls.
The BJP and the Congress decided to abstain from voting. Lalthangmawia, the additional secretary in the assembly secretariat, said MLAs are being allowed to vote from 9 am to 4 pm, and the counting will begin at 5 pm.
"All logistical and security arrangements are in place for the voting. Counting of votes will be held at the assembly building," he said. In the 40-member Mizoram assembly, the ZPM has 27 legislators, the MNF 10, the BJP two, and the Congress one legislator. Congress MLA C Ngunlianchunga said that he would not cast his vote as suggested by the party high command.
BJP media convener Johny Lalthanpuia also said its two legislators would not participate in voting for the Rajya Sabha poll.
Row Over Meenakshi Natarajan's Nomination Rejection
Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination for Rajya Sabha polls was rejected by the returning officer on June 9 over alleged non-disclosure of a pending court matter in her affidavit.
It was BJP candidate Mahesh Kewat who raised objections against Natarajan's candidature, claiming that a "criminal case" was pending against her in Telangana and she hadn't mentioned the same in her papers.
Congress rebutted the claims, citing that there was no case against Natarakan and it was only a show-cause notice issued to her, and did not need to be disclosed in the affidavit.
Following the rejection, Natarajan moved the Supreme Court, which dismissed her challenge on June 12, refusing to intervene in the ongoing electoral process. Following the rejection of her nomination, all three Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh were declared elected unopposed.
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