ETV Bharat / bharat

Voting Underway For Election To 2 Rajya Sabha Seats In Jharkhand, 1 in Mizoram; 24 Elected Unopposed

Ranchi/Aizawl: Voting began on Thursday for the election to three Rajya Sabha seats, one in Mizoram and two in Jharkhand, as part of the biennial elections to the upper house.

In Jharkhand, voting is underway for the election to two Rajya Sabha seats. Three candidates - BJP-backed Independent nominee Parimal Nathwani, JMM’s Baidyanath Ram and Pranav Jha of the Congress - are in the fray for the two seats.

24 Seats Elected Unopposed

On June 1, the Election Commission of India issued notifications for elections to 27 Rajya Sabha seats, including 24 vacancies due to retirements in 10 states, and three by-elections in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, necessitated by resignations.

The deadline for the withdrawal of nominations was June 11. As multiple states had an exact matching number of valid candidates for their vacant seats, as many as 24 people, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera, and BJP's Tarun Chugh, were declared winners without a single vote needing to be cast, leaving just voting to be held in just three seats today.

Voting on in Jharkhand

In Jharkhand, voting began at 9 am at a polling station set up in the assembly complex amid concerns about cross-voting, and will continue until 4 pm. Adequate security arrangements have been made on the assembly premises.

"All arrangements, including adequate security, are in place to hold the polling peacefully," an official said, adding that the counting of votes is likely to commence at 5 pm.

The BJP-led NDA has 24 MLAs, four short of the minimum of 28 first-preference votes required in the 81-member assembly to secure a berth in the Upper House of Parliament. The ruling INDIA bloc, including the JMM and the Congress, has 56 members in the House.

JMM’s Baidyanath Ram is expected to win easily, as the party has 34 members in the state assembly. Among the other INDIA bloc constituents, the Congress has 16 MLAs, the RJD has 4 legislators and the CPI(ML) Liberation two.

All eyes are on the second seat, in which a tough fight between Congress’ Jha and NDA-backed Nathwani is likely. The NDA's 24 MLAs include 21 from the BJP and one each from the LJP (Ram Vilas), AJSU Party and the JD(U). The Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha has one MLA.

Both the ruling and opposition camps were leaving no stone unturned to keep their MLAs intact ahead of the polling. The NDA MLAs were shifted to a hotel in Ranchi on Tuesday, while the ruling INDIA bloc was busy holding meetings with its MLAs to thwart chances of cross-voting.