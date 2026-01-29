ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajya Sabha Chairman Calls For Decorum, Productive Debate As Budget Session Begins

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan conducts proceedings in the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Thursday set the tone for the 217th session of the Upper House, calling upon members to maintain the highest standards of parliamentary decorum while deliberating on the Union Budget 2026-27 and other key legislative proposals. In his opening remarks, Radhakrishnan highlighted India's position as the world's fastest-growing major economy, poised to become the third-largest soon.

"India's growing influence and stature in the global economy make our role as parliamentarians crucial in shaping the nation's economic direction," he said. The Chairman noted that the session, spanning 30 sittings, will focus on examining the Union Budget and legislative proposals, while department-related parliamentary standing committees will scrutinise demands for grants during the recess.

"I call upon members to make impactful contributions to deliberations in the House as well as in the committees," he said. Emphasising the magnitude of legislative work ahead, Radhakrishnan urged members to utilise every minute of scheduled business to realise the aspirations of the people they represent.

"The magnitude of our legislative work underscores our solemn responsibility," he said. The Chairman also stressed the importance of maintaining parliamentary discipline.