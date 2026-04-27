BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Chairman Accepts Merger Of 7 AAP MPs With BJP
With this, the BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha has risen to 113, while AAP's falls to three.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan has accepted the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with the BJP, PTI reported on Monday, citing sources.
With this, the BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha has risen to 113, while AAP's falls to three.
On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Incidentally, six of the seven MPs who quit the party were Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.
On Sunday, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said the party had filed a petition under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and requested Rajya Sabha Chairman to conduct an early hearing and deliver a fair decision.
He said that AAP had consulted Constitution experts, including senior advocate Kapil Sibal and a former Lok Sabha secretary general, on the matter, and it had been made clear that “the MPs were liable for disqualification under the law”.
More details to follow