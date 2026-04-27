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BREAKING: Rajya Sabha Chairman Accepts Merger Of 7 AAP MPs With BJP

Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal meet BJP National President Nitin Nabin at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on April 24, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan has accepted the merger of seven Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs with the BJP, PTI reported on Monday, citing sources.

With this, the BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha has risen to 113, while AAP's falls to three.

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikram Sahni and Swati Maliwal quit and merged with the BJP, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals. Incidentally, six of the seven MPs who quit the party were Rajya Sabha MPs from Punjab.