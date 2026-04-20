ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath To Undertake 3-Day Visit To Germany; Boosting Defence, Industrial Ties Main Focus

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake a three-day visit to Germany beginning Tuesday to finalise a bilateral defence industrial roadmap. The roadmap will provide a framework for the two countries to initiate co-development and co-production of various military hardware, officials said.

In Berlin, Singh will hold wide-ranging talks with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius and other senior leaders. "Discussions will focus on enhancing defence industrial collaboration, strengthening military-to-military engagements, and exploring opportunities in emerging domains such as cyber security, artificial intelligence, and drones," the defence ministry said ahead of Singh's trip.

"A defence industrial cooperation roadmap and implementing arrangement for cooperation in UN Peacekeeping operations training are likely to be signed in the presence of both the defence ministers," it said.

The defence and security ties between the two countries have also been on an upswing. With the easing of export control and expeditious clearing of cases, defence exports from Germany to India have increased.

There is a possibility that the two defence ministers may also finalise an inter-governmental agreement for supplying six stealth submarines to the Indian Navy. German defence major ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) were holding price negotiations with the defence ministry for an Euro 5 billion deal to supply six stealth submarines to the Indian Navy.