Rajnath To Review Performances Of 16 Defence PSUs With Focus On Indigenous Tech, Innovation
The total turnover of DPSUs in FY 2025-26 stood at Rs 1.29 lakh crore, up 15.4 per cent from the figure in FY 2024-25.
By PTI
Published : August 31, 2026 at 4:48 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake the annual performance review of 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) on September 1, with a focus on advancing indigenous technologies, boosting innovation and enhancing exports.
"A stronger, more self-reliant defence sector is powering India's journey towards technological leadership and global defence capabilities," the defence ministry said.
During the event, the CMDs of seven DPSUs -- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), BEML, and MIDHANI -- will present dividend cheques for the government's equity shares to the Union minister for the financial year 2025–26, it said in a statement.
On the occasion, Singh will also release four books, namely 'Aatmanirbhar DPSU - A journey of DPSUs towards Self-Reliance'; 'DISHA', an initiative of DPSUs for students' hands-on awareness on defence technologies and modern manufacturing processes; 'Modernisation Roadmap of HAL'; and 'Indigenisation Roadmap of HAL'.
"Notably, the performance of DPSUs in FY 2025-26 has been commendable. Their total turnover stood at Rs 1.29 lakh crore, up 15.4 per cent from the figure in FY 2024-25. The DPSUs recorded cumulative profit after tax in 2025-26 of Rs 23,136 crore, registering a growth of 15.6 per cent over the previous year. Remarkably, in 2025-26, DPSU's achieved an increase of 151.2 per cent in exports over the previous financial year," the ministry said in a statement.
In a post on X, the ministry said, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh will undertake the annual performance review of 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) in New Delhi on September 1, 2026, with a focus on advancing indigenous technologies, boosting innovation and enhancing defence exports.
"The CMDs of @HALHQBLR, @MazagonDockLtd, @BEL_CorpCom, @bharat_dynamics, @OfficialGRSE, @BEMLltd and @MidhaniLtd will also present dividend cheques for the Government’s equity shares for FY 2025–26. A stronger, more self-reliant defence sector is powering India's journey towards technological leadership and global defence capabilities."
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