ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath To Review Performances Of 16 Defence PSUs With Focus On Indigenous Tech, Innovation

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will undertake the annual performance review of 16 defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) on September 1, with a focus on advancing indigenous technologies, boosting innovation and enhancing exports.

"A stronger, more self-reliant defence sector is powering India's journey towards technological leadership and global defence capabilities," the defence ministry said.

During the event, the CMDs of seven DPSUs -- Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited (GRSE), BEML, and MIDHANI -- will present dividend cheques for the government's equity shares to the Union minister for the financial year 2025–26, it said in a statement.

On the occasion, Singh will also release four books, namely 'Aatmanirbhar DPSU - A journey of DPSUs towards Self-Reliance'; 'DISHA', an initiative of DPSUs for students' hands-on awareness on defence technologies and modern manufacturing processes; 'Modernisation Roadmap of HAL'; and 'Indigenisation Roadmap of HAL'.