ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Stresses Need For Constant Vigil Over West Asia Crisis

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday stressed the need for round-the-clock monitoring of the West Asia conflict while calling for a calibrated response to deal with any eventuality to ensure that national interests remain protected.

Singh chaired a high-level meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) set-up to monitor the situation in West Asia. In view of the "uncertain situation", the defence minister underlined the importance of round-the-clock monitoring of the situation and the need to respond in a calibrated manner to deal with any eventuality, an official readout said.

He stressed on the need to leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people of the country face the minimum effect of the conflict, it said. It was the second meeting of the IGoM after it was set up last month. The IGoM was apprised of the measures being taken by the government in the wake of the ongoing West Asia conflict, Singh said on social media.

"We also deliberated upon the next steps to be taken by the government to mitigate any adverse impact arising due to the ongoing conflict," he said.

The defence ministry said in the readout said, "In the meeting, the seven empowered groups of secretaries briefed the IGoM on the steps being taken to tackle the situation. The IGoM was apprised about measures undertaken by the Ministry of Finance to address concerns arising due to global trade disruptions and provide relief and support to the industry, especially manufacturing, and bolster investor confidence."

It listed measures including notification issued on Wednesday on full customs duty exemption on 40 critical petrochemical products till June 30. The ministry also mentioned announcement of a special one-time relief measure for eligible units in SEZs to sell manufactured goods in Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional customs duty rates to be effective from April 1 to March 31.

It also noted another notification issued by the Department of Revenue clarifying that the provisions of GAAR (General Anti Avoidance Rules) will not be invoked in respect of investments made prior to April 1, 2017.

"These measures will reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors including textiles, packaging and pharmaceuticals, facilitate supply stability in the country and provide requisite clarity for investors contemplating investments in India," the readout said.