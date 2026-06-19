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Conventional Warfare And Means Relevant Even Today As They Were In 1947, Says Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the inauguration of a state-of-the-art 10,000-tonne aluminium extrusion press at Yantra India Limited's Ordnance Factory, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Friday, June 19, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Nagpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said conventional warfare and means are still relevant today as they were in 1947, and noted that a nation that fulfils its own needs can march ahead with confidence. He was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for a 10,000-tonne aluminium extrusion press at the state-owned Yantra India Limited (YIL) in Ambajhari, Nagpur. The new facility will help reduce dependence on imports of critical aluminium components.