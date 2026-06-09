ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Reviews HAL Projects Amid Tejas Mark 1A Delivery Delays

New Delhi: Inordinate delays by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in delivering Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force figured prominently at a high-level review meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. Singh carried out a comprehensive performance review of all major projects currently being implemented by the state-run aerospace major.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen N S Raja Subramani, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, and HAL's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Ravi Kota. It is learnt that Defence Minister Singh conveyed to the HAL top brass that it should set realistic timelines for various key projects.

In the context of delays in delivery of Tejas Mark 1A jets, Singh suggested that the HAL and the IAF should sit together to sort out the pending issues, people familiar with the matter said.

The delivery of the jets has been delayed as the IAF has conveyed that the aircraft manufactured does not fulfil certain technical specifications. The delivery of the jets also faced delays primarily due to GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

The US defence major has already supplied six engines. The people cited above said HAL has completed production of at least 18 Tejas Mark 1A jets and all of them are expected to be delivered to the IAF this year provided the aerospace major gets the required engines.