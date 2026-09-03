Rajnath Singh Releases 'RAKSHA' Framework On Defence Policy
The document marks a shift in the country's strategic engagement by aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the 'RAKSHA' framework outlining India's strategic roadmap and vision for global defence partnerships over the next 10 years.
According to the Defence Ministry, RAKSHA marks a shift in the country's strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth. The key pillars of the initiative include strategic partnerships, capacity building, indigenous exports and maritime security.
"Under strategic partnerships, the focus is on deepening bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, while enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes, and sharing best practices with friendly nations under capacity building," the Defence Ministry statement said.
On indigenous exports, the document mentions promoting 'Make-in-India 'defence platforms to establish the nation as a reliable global defence manufacturing hub.
On maritime security, it emphasises strengthening India's role as a net security provider and first responder in the Indian Ocean Region.
As defence diplomacy is a core pillar of India's foreign policy, the ministry said this document provides a clear, actionable vision for the next decade, ensuring that India remains an anchor of peace, stability, and rule-based order in an evolving global landscape.
Chief of the army staff General Dhiraj Seth, defence secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary (defence production) Sanjeev Kumar, secretary (East) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Rudrendra Tandon, vice-chief of the air staff Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, vice-chief of the naval staff Vice Admiral Ajay Kochhar, chief of integrated defence staff to chairman chiefs of staff committee Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, senior officials of the Defence Ministry, MEA and National Security Council Secretariat were present at the event.
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