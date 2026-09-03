ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Releases 'RAKSHA' Framework On Defence Policy

Rajnath Singh unveils the 'RAKSHA' Framework with other officials in New Delhi on Thursday. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday released the 'RAKSHA' framework outlining India's strategic roadmap and vision for global defence partnerships over the next 10 years.

According to the Defence Ministry, RAKSHA marks a shift in the country's strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth. The key pillars of the initiative include strategic partnerships, capacity building, indigenous exports and maritime security.

"Under strategic partnerships, the focus is on deepening bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, while enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes, and sharing best practices with friendly nations under capacity building," the Defence Ministry statement said.

On indigenous exports, the document mentions promoting 'Make-in-India 'defence platforms to establish the nation as a reliable global defence manufacturing hub.