Our Forces Could Have Done Much More During Operation Sindoor But Chose Restraint: Rajnath

Leh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the armed forces “could have done much more” during Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, but deliberately opted for a “restrained” and “calibrated” response. The operation in May underscored both the capability and discipline of the Indian forces, who neutralised terror threats without escalation, Singh said.

“During Operation Sindoor, the coordination we witnessed among our armed forces, the civil administration, and the citizens of the border areas was incredible. I express my gratitude to every citizen of Ladakh as well as the border areas for extending their support to our armed forces,” the defence minister said after inaugurating 125 infrastructure projects in different parts of the nation, which were completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

“This coordination is what defines our identity. It is our mutual bond that gives us the most distinct identity in the world,” Singh said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Kashmir that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

“Just a few months ago, we witnessed how, in response to the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, our armed forces executed Operation Sindoor, and the world knows what they did to the terrorists.

“Of course, we could have done much more had we wanted, but our forces demonstrated not only valour but also restraint, doing only what was necessary,” the defence minister said.

Stressing that such a massive operation became possible due to strong connectivity, Singh said, “Our armed forces were able to deliver logistics right on time. Connectivity with the border areas was also maintained, giving Operation Sindoor its historic success.”

The defence minister added that improved connectivity in the border areas is transforming security in multiple ways and enabling troops to operate more effectively in difficult terrains.