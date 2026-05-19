ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Meets Vietnam President Lam, Reaffirms Commitment To Boost Strategic Partnership

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Vietnam President To Lam to reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"It is my honour to extend greetings to the General Secretary and President of Vietnam on this visit to Vietnam. I have conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India’s commitment to continuing to deepen defence cooperation, a key pillar of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two countries," Singh wrote in an X post.

"India and Vietnam share a close and enduring relationship, built on a foundation of mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation in the areas of defence, security, and regional stability," he added.

Singh also reviewed the partnership between the two nations with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in maritime security, the defence industry, training, and regional stability. "Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability," Singh wrote in another post.