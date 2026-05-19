Rajnath Singh Meets Vietnam President Lam, Reaffirms Commitment To Boost Strategic Partnership
The defence minister discussed ways to deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training, and regional stability with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang.
Published : May 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on Vietnam President To Lam to reaffirm India's commitment to strengthening cooperation under the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
"It is my honour to extend greetings to the General Secretary and President of Vietnam on this visit to Vietnam. I have conveyed the warm regards of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reaffirmed India’s commitment to continuing to deepen defence cooperation, a key pillar of the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between our two countries," Singh wrote in an X post.
Tôi vinh dự được chào xã giao Tổng Bí thư, Chủ tịch nước Việt Nam trong chuyến thăm Việt Nam lần này. Tôi đã chuyển lời thăm hỏi thân tình của Thủ tướng Narendra Modi và tái khẳng định cam kết của Ấn Độ trong việc tiếp tục làm sâu sắc hơn hợp tác quốc… https://t.co/2E6AjCDpvQ— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2026
"India and Vietnam share a close and enduring relationship, built on a foundation of mutual trust, shared values, and close cooperation in the areas of defence, security, and regional stability," he added.
Singh also reviewed the partnership between the two nations with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, and discussed ways to deepen cooperation in maritime security, the defence industry, training, and regional stability. "Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability," Singh wrote in another post.
Held a productive bilateral meeting with Gen. Phan Van Giang, Defence Minister of Vietnam. We reviewed the growing India-Vietnam defence partnership and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in maritime security, defence industry, training and regional stability. India… pic.twitter.com/4WruDhDCx6— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2026
Singh said India remains committed to strengthening its Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Vietnam, as both leaders also jointly inaugurated the Language Lab at Vietnam's Air Force Officers College, built with India's assistance. Singh also announced the setting up of the Artificial Intelligence Lab at the Telecommunications University in Nha Trang.
An MoU in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Technology was exchanged between the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering, India and the Telecommunications University, Vietnam, marking another important chapter in the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations.
"Glad that both sides also exchanged an MoU in the field of AI and quantum technology, marking another important step in our Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Singh added.
Earlier in the day, Singh paid tributes to Ho Chi Minh, the founding father of Vietnam, at the Mausoleum in Hanoi on the occasion of his 136th birth anniversary. "Paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh, at the Mausoleum on his 136th birth anniversary. His vision, leadership and enduring commitment to national liberation and global solidarity continue to inspire generations. India-Vietnam friendship remains rooted in shared values and mutual respect," Singh said.
Paid homage to the founding father of Vietnam, President Ho Chi Minh, at Mausoleum on his 136th birth anniversary.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 19, 2026
His vision, leadership and enduring commitment to national liberation and global solidarity continue to inspire generations. India-Vietnam friendship remains… pic.twitter.com/fsOJYmy3q4
Singh reached Hanoi on Monday afternoon for a two-day visit to Vietnam, marking 10 years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations, which was upgraded to Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the visit of Lam to India earlier this month.
Warmly recalling his visit to India, Lam appreciated the growing bilateral engagement and acknowledged India's role as a key partner in Vietnam's development and strategic priorities. He welcomed the expanding defence cooperation as a key pillar of the Enhanced Comprehensive Partnership between the two countries and exuded confidence that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen in the years ahead.
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