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Rajnath Singh Meets Iranian Vice President, Tajikistan PM

Rajnath Singh is on a two-day visit to Tajikistan, representing India at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO

Rajnath meet Iran Vice President at SCO Meeting
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Roaulzoda and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 20, 2026 at 7:52 PM IST

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Dushanbe: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe and discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh, who is in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit to represent India at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said he was delighted to meet Tajik PM Rosulzoda.

"Underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan," he added. On Monday, Singh held a "productive discussion" with Tajik Defence Minister Emomali Sobirzoda and exchanged views on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation in areas of mutual interest, with an emphasis on capacity building and training.

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RAJNATH SINGH AT SCO MEETING
RAJNATH MEET TAJIKISTAN PM
RAJNATH MEET IRAN VICE PRESIDENT

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