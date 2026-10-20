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Rajnath Singh Meets Iranian Vice President, Tajikistan PM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Roaulzoda and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref ( ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dushanbe: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday met Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and Tajik Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe and discussed issues of mutual interest.

"Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh, who is in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit to represent India at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said he was delighted to meet Tajik PM Rosulzoda.