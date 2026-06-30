Rajnath Singh Launches DFP-2026 For More Financial Power To DRDO
It is expected to accelerate defence research projects, boost the development of indigenous defence technologies, and facilitate the rapid production of systems, platforms, and technologies.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 1:24 PM IST
New Delhi/Dehradun: In a major push to enhance efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic R&D projects in the defence sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026).
The move is expected to accelerate defence research projects, boost the development of indigenous defence technologies, and facilitate the rapid production of systems, platforms, and technologies developed through R&D for armed forces.
The revised framework addresses several critical requirements, including dedicated financial provisions for trial campaigns, tests and evaluation activities, authorisation for sanctioning pre-project R&D initiatives, and clear segregation of financial powers for grants-in-aid of Extra-Mural Research Projects, Defence Innovation Accelerator-Centres of Excellence, and Technology Development Fund projects under the respective schedules.
"DFP-2026 will pave the way for the rapid production and induction into military services of technologies, platforms, and systems emerging from the defence research ecosystem. It will also strengthen collaboration with industry and academic institutions, further bolstering the indigenous defence innovation ecosystem," Singh said.
Hon’ble Raksha Mantri today released the DRDO Delegation of Financial Powers (DFP-2026)—a major reform to enhance efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic R&D projects.— DRDO (@DRDO_India) June 29, 2026
The new framework will accelerate the delivery of critical defence technologies and… pic.twitter.com/NCQA9pcCkN
It will contribute to enhanced self-reliance in defence technologies and strengthen the nation's defence preparedness, he added.
Experts said timely financial approval and resource availability for research projects could accelerate the development of missile systems, surveillance equipment, communication technologies, drones, AI-based defence systems, and other advanced technologies, benefiting the armed forces directly.
Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of Defence Production, Sanjeev Kumar, Ex-Servicemen Welfare Secretary Sukriti Likhi, Controller General of Defence Accounts Anugraha Narayana Das and other defence ministry officials were present at the event.
The DRDO regularly transfers indigenous technologies to public and private industries to boost the 'Make in India' initiative. It empowers MSMEs and startups, through licensing agreements for the transfer of technology and the technology development fund, to manufacture critical aerospace and defence equipment to bolster the preparedness of the armed forces.
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