ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Launches DFP-2026 For More Financial Power To DRDO

Rajnath Singh during the launch of DFP-2026 in New Delhi on Tuesday. ( IANS )

New Delhi/Dehradun: In a major push to enhance efficiency, accountability, and timely execution of strategic R&D projects in the defence sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday released the Delegation of Financial Powers to DRDO (DFP-2026).

The move is expected to accelerate defence research projects, boost the development of indigenous defence technologies, and facilitate the rapid production of systems, platforms, and technologies developed through R&D for armed forces.

The revised framework addresses several critical requirements, including dedicated financial provisions for trial campaigns, tests and evaluation activities, authorisation for sanctioning pre-project R&D initiatives, and clear segregation of financial powers for grants-in-aid of Extra-Mural Research Projects, Defence Innovation Accelerator-Centres of Excellence, and Technology Development Fund projects under the respective schedules.

"DFP-2026 will pave the way for the rapid production and induction into military services of technologies, platforms, and systems emerging from the defence research ecosystem. It will also strengthen collaboration with industry and academic institutions, further bolstering the indigenous defence innovation ecosystem," Singh said.