ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Lays Foundation Of Rs 472 Crore Facility For Battle Tanks Overhaul In Jabalpur

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at the ‘Bhoomi Pujan Samaroh’ of T-Series Tanks Overhaul Project in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, August 27, 2026. ( Source: X/@rajnathsingh (Screengrab) )

Jabalpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a Rs 472-crore facility for the overhaul of T-series battle tanks at Vehicle Factory Jabalpur (VFJ), an ordnance unit in Madhya Pradesh. Under the upcoming project, the facility will overhaul 80 T-72 and T-90 tanks annually, officials said.

The Indian Army requires the overhaul of around 230 such tanks every year, they said.