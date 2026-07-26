'Diamond Studded In Bharat Mata's Crown': Rajnath Lays Wreath At War Memorial To Pay Tributes To Kargil Heroes
The sun shone brightly in the Dras Valley as Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, offering his homage to the fallen heroes.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 10:45 AM IST
Dras: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to the country’s bravehearts at a dedicated war memorial here marking the 27th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, saying that the Kargil victory is akin to a diamond studded in Bharat Mata's crown.
He also issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, saying that every "misadventure" by the neighbouring country would invite a response "beyond their imagination".
The sun shone bright in the morning in the Dras Valley as Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, offering his homage to the fallen heroes.
VIDEO | Kargil Vijay Diwas 2026: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lays a wreath at Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/ACDzGuYMz0
Before him, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Army Chief General Seth, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, laid wreaths at the war memorial, among other senior officers of the force.
"The Kargil War wasn't just a military and diplomatic victory for India. It was a moment when the entire world witnessed the indomitable courage and bravery of Indian soldiers," he said while addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations here.
Rajnath congratulated all the countrymen, saying, "Kargil is like a priceless jewel of Mother India."
Slamming Pakistan, Rajnath said, "Twenty-seven years ago, Pakistan occupied our mountain peaks through deception, but it failed to gauge the resolve of our armed forces. Our soldiers not only scaled the heights of the mountains but also surpassed every limit of human endurance."
The Defence Minister also ruled out any talks with Pakistan other than Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is part of India that was "illegally occupied". He highlighted that "India creates data centres, while Pakistan produces radical centres."
"Our intention is clear. There will be no talks with Pakistan. If there are any talks, they will be only on PoK, which is a part of India and illegally occupied by Pakistan. At present, Pakistan has made terrorism a part of its government policy, and the distinction between the military and militants has completely disappeared there," he pointed out.
He emphasised that the paths of both countries are different, and if Pakistan tries to obstruct our progress through its malicious designs, our brave armed forces are fully prepared to respond decisively.
Speaking on 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Kargil War Memorial (Ladakh). https://t.co/nUnC68va4q— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 26, 2026
Singh also issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that every "misadventure" by the neighbouring country would invite a response "beyond their imagination." The Union minister asserted that after Operation Sindoor made it clear, every evil step towards India’s sovereignty will meet the same fate.
Operation Sindoor was India's decisive military action conducted in May 2025 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.
"At present, Pakistan has made terrorism a part of its government policy, and the distinction between the military and militants has completely disappeared there. The army not only protects terrorist organisations but also works closely with them. Therefore, during Operation Sindoor, we made it clear that India will no longer view terrorists and the governments that support them separately," he added.
Three helicopters in arrowhead formation, led by an advanced light helicopter and followed by two Cheetals, showered floral petals on the memorial. The defence minister, who arrived here on Saturday, was the chief guest at the ‘Shradhanjali Samaroh’ – wreath-laying ceremony – at the Kargil War Memorial.
On a rain-soaked evening in Dras, the Army on Saturday hosted a ‘Shaurya Sandhya’ at the war memorial, honouring the indomitable courage displayed by the Indian soldiers during Operation Vijay in 1999 and paying rich tributes to the fallen heroes.
The defence minister participated in the solemn event and also handed a ceremonial ‘kalash’ to some of the family members of Army personnel who laid down their lives in the Kargil conflict. The Army is hosting a series of events here to mark the 27th anniversary of Operation Vijay.
The occasion marks the glorious victory in 1999 when Indian soldiers, braving snow-clad peaks and relentless firing by Pakistani troops, reclaimed the heights of Kargil. Operation Vijay was the name given to India's limited war after the neighbouring country's infiltration. Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorates the culmination of Operation Vijay on July 26, 1999.
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