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'Diamond Studded In Bharat Mata's Crown': Rajnath Lays Wreath At War Memorial To Pay Tributes To Kargil Heroes

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, at Drass, in Ladakh, Sunday, July 26, 2026. ( PTI )

Dras: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday paid tributes to the country’s bravehearts at a dedicated war memorial here marking the 27th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, saying that the Kargil victory is akin to a diamond studded in Bharat Mata's crown.

He also issued a sharp warning to Pakistan, saying that every "misadventure" by the neighbouring country would invite a response "beyond their imagination".

The sun shone bright in the morning in the Dras Valley as Singh laid a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial, offering his homage to the fallen heroes.

Before him, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Army Chief General Seth, and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, laid wreaths at the war memorial, among other senior officers of the force.

"The Kargil War wasn't just a military and diplomatic victory for India. It was a moment when the entire world witnessed the indomitable courage and bravery of Indian soldiers," he said while addressing the 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorations here.

Rajnath congratulated all the countrymen, saying, "Kargil is like a priceless jewel of Mother India."

Slamming Pakistan, Rajnath said, "Twenty-seven years ago, Pakistan occupied our mountain peaks through deception, but it failed to gauge the resolve of our armed forces. Our soldiers not only scaled the heights of the mountains but also surpassed every limit of human endurance."

The Defence Minister also ruled out any talks with Pakistan other than Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), which is part of India that was "illegally occupied". He highlighted that "India creates data centres, while Pakistan produces radical centres."