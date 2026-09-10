ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Hails India-Japan Defence Ties As Japanese Fighter Jets Arrive For Exercise Veer Guardian

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described Tokyo sending its fighter aircraft to participate in Exercise Veer Guardian, taking place in Jodhpur, as a "significant milestone" for India-Japan defence partnership. In a post on X, he underlined that the maiden visit of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) fighter aircraft to India reflects the growing trust and shared commitment to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

He recalled the "highly productive discussions" with his Japanese counterpart in New Delhi last month, and noted how mutual exchange of visits such as Exercise Veer Guardian further strengthens this synergy. The Indian Air Force on Tuesday welcomed F-2 fighter jets of the Japan Air Self-Defence Force (JASDF) for the bilateral combat exercise 'Veer Guardian 2026'.