ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Flags Off NCC Girl Cadets' Nearly 250-Km Trek Through Challenging Terrain In Himalayas

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the launch of the NCC’s All India Girls High Altitude Long Trek ‘Aparajita - Parang La 2026’ at Kartavya Bhawan, in New Delhi on Tuesday, August, 18, 2026. ( ANI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday flagged off a high-altitude expedition by a team of 28 girl cadets of the NCC, led by three women military officers, under which they will undertake a nearly 250-km trek over 30 days through some of the most remote and challenging terrain in the Himalayas.

The trek will traverse the Parang La Pass (5,578 m, 18,300 ft), connecting Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley with the Changthang region of Ladakh, and it is regarded as one of the country's most challenging high-altitude trekking routes.

Singh flagged off 'Aparajita' -- the all-India girl cadets' expedition across Parang La Pass -- during an event held in Delhi.

The team is led by three women officers representing the three services. Twenty-eight girl cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) are participating in the expedition, with an average age of 19, and the youngest participant being just 16-and-a-half-year-old, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The route of the expedition includes Kibber, Dumla, Thaltak, Bongrojen, Parang La Pass, Dak Karzong, Norbu Sumdo, Kiangdom and Korzok, traversing high-altitude deserts, glaciers, snowfields and river valleys, it said.

"The expedition team, accompanied by officers, medical staff, instructors and support personnel, will undertake the approximately 250-km trek over 30 days through some of the most remote and challenging terrain in the Himalayas," the ministry said.

In his address, Singh termed the participation of young cadets in such a challenging high-altitude expedition as a powerful testament to the courage, determination and growing capabilities of the women of the country.