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Rajnath Singh Chairs Fourth Meeting Of Informal Group Of Ministers Over West Asia Conflict

In this image posted on April 18, 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers on the West Asia situation, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that the fourth meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia situation was held today, noting that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking swift and effective steps to address any potential risks arising from the ongoing conflict in the region. In a post on X, Singh said the government remains actively engaged in monitoring the evolving situation and ensuring necessary measures are in place to mitigate any emerging challenges. "The 4th meeting of the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on the West Asia situation was held today. The NDA Government under the leadership of PM Shri@narendramodicontinues to take swift and effective action to mitigate any potential risks or problems arising due to the ongoing West Asia conflict," Rajnath Singh said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting at Parliament House in the national capital. Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting to review measures taken by various ministries and departments.