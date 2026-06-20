Rajnath Singh Calls For Technological Agility To Tackle Emerging Security Challenges
The defence minister said the Eastern Air Command is a vital pillar of India's eastern frontier security.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Tezpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that technological agility, strategic foresight, and institutional innovation are critical to maintaining India's military preparedness amid evolving and uncertain global security environment.
Addressing Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at the Eastern Air Command Headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya, Singh said modern warfare is being shaped by hybrid threats, cyber warfare, information warfare, logistics resilience, supply chain security, and drone technology.
He said that traditional methods of military preparedness alone are no longer sufficient to address emerging security challenges. Talking about the government's emphasis on self-reliance in defence, Singh said Aatmanirbhar Bharat is essential for safeguarding India's national security on its own terms.
Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said the success of the operation shows the growing strength of India's indigenous defence capabilities developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to terrorists and their handlers that India will never compromise on its security and sovereignty. The capability, vigilance and determination of our armed forces have once again demonstrated India's growing strength before the world," Singh said.
The defence minister said the Eastern Air Command is a vital pillar of India's eastern frontier security and commended its role in border management, disaster response, high-altitude operations, and peacetime deployments.
He praised the professionalism, dedication and commitment of IAF personnel, saying they continue to perform their duties effectively despite operating under challenging conditions.
He also spoke about the strategic importance of the Northeast. The minister said the region is not only a geographical frontier but an important pillar of India's security, prosperity, and strategic outreach.
He said the Northeast occupies a central position in India's Act East Policy and plays n important role in strengthening the country's engagement with neighbouring nations and the wider Indo-Pacific region.
Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Inderpal Singh Walia, along with other senior IAF officers, were present during the interaction.
The defence minister is scheduled to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2026 with troops at the Eastern Air Command Headquarters on June 21.
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