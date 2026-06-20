ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Calls For Technological Agility To Tackle Emerging Security Challenges

he Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh in a group photograph during addresses troops at Eastern Air Command HQs in Shillong, in Meghalaya on June 20, 2026. ( Etv Bharat )

Tezpur: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that technological agility, strategic foresight, and institutional innovation are critical to maintaining India's military preparedness amid evolving and uncertain global security environment.

Addressing Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel at the Eastern Air Command Headquarters in Shillong, Meghalaya, Singh said modern warfare is being shaped by hybrid threats, cyber warfare, information warfare, logistics resilience, supply chain security, and drone technology.

He said that traditional methods of military preparedness alone are no longer sufficient to address emerging security challenges. Talking about the government's emphasis on self-reliance in defence, Singh said Aatmanirbhar Bharat is essential for safeguarding India's national security on its own terms.

Rajnath Singh interacting with Indian Air Force personnel (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said the success of the operation shows the growing strength of India's indigenous defence capabilities developed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Operation Sindoor sent a clear message to terrorists and their handlers that India will never compromise on its security and sovereignty. The capability, vigilance and determination of our armed forces have once again demonstrated India's growing strength before the world," Singh said.