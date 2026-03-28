ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Singh Calls For Swift Decisions, Long-Term Readiness In First IGoM Meet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with others during a meeting of an Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) over the ongoing West Asia conflict, in New Delhi. ( ( PTI )

New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday underlined the need to ensure medium to long-term preparedness and ensure a swift decision-making process to navigate the impact of the evolving crisis in West Asia.

Singh made the remarks while chairing the first meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) set up to monitor the situation in West Asia.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Power Minister Manohar Lal and Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister JP Nadda.

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Prahlad Joshi, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh also attended the deliberations.

The IGoM took a holistic stock of the evolving situation and its impact on various sectors in India, according to an official statement.