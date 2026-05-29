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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Releases Volume On Operation Sindoor With Accounts Of Officers, Aviators, Other Combatants

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, in a photograph with Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and others, during the release of a book on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi on May 29, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday released a commemorative volume on Operation Sindoor, which documents the personal testimonies of 100 officers, sailors, and airmen who participated in the decisive military operation last year. Singh described the operation as an unprecedented success wherein India "compelled Pakistan to seek a ceasefire within four days." "It was different from all other wars that India has fought so far. The commemorative publication goes beyond a historical account and captures the personal experiences of brave soldiers. It also offers insight into the human dimension of modern warfare where leadership, courage, judgment under pressure and commitment translate strategy into success," the defence minister said in a post on X. He also shared some photos of the release function here, which took place in the presence of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh.