Rajnath Hoists Flag In Ram Temple Complex To Mark Second Year Of Idol Consecration

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offer prayers to Ram Lalla inside the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Pratishtha Dwadashi and the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, in Ayodhya on Wednesday ( ANI )

In a post on X, PM Modi posted My wish is that the inspiration of the epitome of propriety may deepen the sentiment of service, dedication, and compassion in the heart of every citizen, which also becomes a strong foundation for building a prosperous and self-reliant India. Jai Siyaram!

Annapurna Temple is one of the seven temples in the Ram Temple complex. The Wednesday event followed a programme on November 25, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted a saffron flag atop the Ram Temple, marking the formal completion of its construction.

Ayodhya: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday participated in the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Ceremony' and hoisted a flag at the Annapurna Temple in the Ram Temple complex, joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha. He described the moment as one of historic pride and spiritual fulfilment for the nation. The veteran BJP leader was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He added that today, the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is being celebrated on the sacred land of Ayodhya Ji. This anniversary is a divine festival of our faith and traditions. On this holy and pure occasion, from the side of all Ram devotees of the country and abroad, my crores of salutations and obeisance at the feet of Lord Shri Ram! My infinite best wishes to all the countrymen.

Further, he said that by the boundless grace and blessings of Lord Shri Ram, the five-century-old resolve of countless Ram devotees has been fulfilled. Today, Ram Lalla is once again enshrined in his magnificent abode, and this year, Ayodhya's flag of dharma is bearing witness to the consecration of Ram Lalla on the twelfth day. It is my good fortune that last month I had the auspicious opportunity to participate in the sacred establishment of this flag.

Taking from X, Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi said that today, in the holy city of Shri Ayodhya, which is bearing witness to the pinnacle of India's consciousness, is the sacred day marking the second anniversary of the Prana Pratishtha of the new idol of Lord Shri Ram Lala. The consecration of Shri Ram Lala in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple symbolises that centuries of struggle have come to an end, and the pain has found respite. It is the culmination of the penance and struggle of our three generations, the blessings of the revered saints and ascetics, and the faith of 140 crore fellow countrymen that today we are witnessing this sacred moment. Today, there is contentment in the heart of every devotee of Ram. Victory to the noble Lord Ramchandra!

Before reaching the Ram Temple complex, Singh and Adityanath prayed at the Hanumangarhi Temple here. Singh also prayed before the idol of Ram Lalla and participated as the chief yajman at the Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi programme, officials said.

The Pran Pratishtha Dwadashi rituals are scheduled to continue till Friday. Religious rituals at the temple began on Saturday. An idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple on January 22, 2024, during a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The consecration of Ram Lalla took place on January 22, 2024. On the second anniversary of Pratishtha Dwadashi, Ayodhya is filled with happiness and joy of colours. On January 22, 2024, during Abhijit Muhurat, the consecration of Ram Lalla was performed at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mohan Bhagwat, and six yajmans participated in the rituals and a new 51-inch idol was installed in the temple just last week.

A Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust office-bearer said an estimated five to six lakh devotees are expected to come to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla's darshan for the second anniversary. (With Agency Inputs)