ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath, Gadkari Inaugurate Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Other Road Projects In UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Lucknow on Monday, July 13, 2026 ( ANI )

Unnao: Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, a project expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from around three hours to 40 minutes.

Built for Rs 4,200 crore, the six-lane access-controlled expressway has three interchanges, two flyovers, one road overbridge (ROB), four major bridges, 25 minor bridges, 12 vehicular underpasses, 14 light vehicular underpasses, 11 pedestrian underpasses and two wayside amenities, according to an official statement.

The expressway has also been equipped with an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), comprising 21 Variable Message Signs (VMS), 63 PTZ cameras, 27 Video Incident Detection Systems (VIDS), 62 emergency call boxes, six speed measurement radars and nine static weighbridges.

According to the statement, the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur, reduce congestion on existing highways and lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions.

It said the expressway would also facilitate faster transportation of agricultural produce and industrial goods, while promoting the development of warehousing, logistics, industries, tourism and residential projects along the corridor, creating employment opportunities in the region.

The three leaders also inaugurated a Rs 541-crore project to widen a 32-km stretch of National Highway-731 from the Hardoi-Lucknow border to the Lucknow Ring Road into a four-lane highway.