Rajnath, Gadkari Inaugurate Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, Other Road Projects In UP
The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur, reduce congestion on existing highways and lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions.
By PTI
Published : July 13, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Unnao: Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday inaugurated the 63-km Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, a project expected to reduce travel time between the two cities from around three hours to 40 minutes.
Built for Rs 4,200 crore, the six-lane access-controlled expressway has three interchanges, two flyovers, one road overbridge (ROB), four major bridges, 25 minor bridges, 12 vehicular underpasses, 14 light vehicular underpasses, 11 pedestrian underpasses and two wayside amenities, according to an official statement.
The expressway has also been equipped with an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), comprising 21 Variable Message Signs (VMS), 63 PTZ cameras, 27 Video Incident Detection Systems (VIDS), 62 emergency call boxes, six speed measurement radars and nine static weighbridges.
According to the statement, the project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Lucknow and Kanpur, reduce congestion on existing highways and lower fuel consumption and carbon emissions.
It said the expressway would also facilitate faster transportation of agricultural produce and industrial goods, while promoting the development of warehousing, logistics, industries, tourism and residential projects along the corridor, creating employment opportunities in the region.
The three leaders also inaugurated a Rs 541-crore project to widen a 32-km stretch of National Highway-731 from the Hardoi-Lucknow border to the Lucknow Ring Road into a four-lane highway.
According to the statement, the project will improve connectivity between Lucknow and Hardoi, reduce traffic congestion and facilitate quicker transportation of Malihabad's renowned mangoes to domestic and international markets. It is also expected to reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions while strengthening connectivity with Sitapur Road, Mohan Road, Hardoi Road and other key routes.
They also laid the foundation stone for a Rs 109-crore, one-km-long four-lane flyover at Engineering College Chauraha on NH-24A in Lucknow.
The proposed flyover is expected to improve connectivity to educational institutions and commercial establishments in the area and ease traffic movement towards Sitapur Road, Faizabad Road, Janakipuram, Aliganj, Kursi Road, Vikas Nagar, Tedhi Pulia and Khurram Nagar, besides reducing fuel consumption and vehicular emissions, the statement said.
According to the statement, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India are undertaking the projects to strengthen regional and national connectivity, improve road safety and provide a boost to trade, industry and logistics activities in Uttar Pradesh.
Defence Minister Singh, the Lok Sabha MP from Lucknow, and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were joined at the event by Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Unnao MP Sakshi Maharaj and Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi, among others.
Read More