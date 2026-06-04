ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajnath Approves 2-Fold Increase In Financial Ceiling For Field Commanders To Boost Operational Efficiency

In this image posted on June 4, 2026, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting regarding the approval of enhanced Financial Powers for Revenue-related Procurement having an annual value of more than Rs 1.25 Lakh crore under the new delegation of financial powers ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved a two-fold increase in financial powers for field commanders to strengthen operational efficiency and ensure faster conclusion of contracts as well as execution of projects. Special financial powers delegated to the commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Navy have been increased significantly, along with a 100 per cent increase in the total ceiling provided to meet urgent operational requirements, the defence ministry said. In addition to the enhancement in financial powers, new provisions have been included to promote joint service procurement by the lead service with higher delegation than the normal procurement, it said. "Many new Competent Financial Authorities have been introduced to decentralise the procurement of goods and services," it said. Defence Minister Singh released a revised manual for 'Delegation of Financial Powers for the Defence Services' at an event in New Delhi.