Rajnath Approves 2-Fold Increase In Financial Ceiling For Field Commanders To Boost Operational Efficiency
The revised delegation will facilitate procurement of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the revenue route, as per the current year's budgetary allocations
Published : June 4, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday approved a two-fold increase in financial powers for field commanders to strengthen operational efficiency and ensure faster conclusion of contracts as well as execution of projects.
Special financial powers delegated to the commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and Indian Navy have been increased significantly, along with a 100 per cent increase in the total ceiling provided to meet urgent operational requirements, the defence ministry said.
I congratulate MoD and the Armed Forces on getting enhanced Financial Powers for Revenue related Procurement having annual value of more than Rs 1.25 Lakh crore under the new delegation of financial powers (DFPDS-2026).— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 4, 2026
This is a major initiative that will further empower the… pic.twitter.com/iC2lr0v3yb
In addition to the enhancement in financial powers, new provisions have been included to promote joint service procurement by the lead service with higher delegation than the normal procurement, it said.
"Many new Competent Financial Authorities have been introduced to decentralise the procurement of goods and services," it said. Defence Minister Singh released a revised manual for 'Delegation of Financial Powers for the Defence Services' at an event in New Delhi.
"The enhancement in the financial powers has been made up to 100 per cent, and even more than double in some cases. This would further strengthen the operational efficiency of field commanders, and lead to faster conclusion of contracts and execution of projects," the ministry said.
It said the financial powers delegated for indigenisation and research and development within the military ecosystem have been doubled to boost 'Aatmanirbharta' (self-reliance) in defence by minimising the dependency on foreign original equipment manufacturers.
The revised delegation of financial powers will facilitate procurement of more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore through the revenue route, as per current year budgetary allocations, the ministry said.
Financial powers were last notified in 2021. The revision was necessitated due to the expansion in force level and to cater to the increased expenditure on operations and sustenance vis-a-vis the increase in budgetary allocation, the ministry said.
This revised delegation in financial powers, along with the revised Defence Procurement Manual, will give a fillip to defence procurement with expeditious decision-making, it noted.
This will lead to timely availability of resources as per the needs of the defence forces, the ministry said in a statement. Chief of Defence Staff Gen N S Raja Subramani, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh were present at the event.
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