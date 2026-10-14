Whale Vomit Worth Over 1 Crore Seized, 6 Nabbed In Gujarat
Investigators are examining the origin of the rare substance and whether the suspects had ties to other smugglers operating outside the district.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Rajkot: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gujarat Police has arrested six people allegedly involved in the illegal trade of whale vomit, commonly known as ambergris, in Rajkot.
Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team laid a trap near a hotel in the Paddhari police station's jurisdiction and caught the accused during the operation, an official said on Wednesday.
According to the police investigation, the ambergris recovered from the accused is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.01 crore. The rare, valuable substance is used to manufacture expensive perfumes. Its international market price can exceed that of gold and wildlife protection laws prohibit its trade.
Preliminary questioning by the SOG has revealed that the six accused allegedly had different roles in the operation. Some were responsible for finding customers, while others handled delivery and negotiated prices.
"The accused had gathered near a hotel in the Paddhari area to sell the ambergris to a major prospective buyer. The SOG team laid a trap and caught them in the act," the official said.
In addition to the ambergris, police seized four vehicles allegedly used in the crime. The SOG and the Forest Department have launched a joint investigation to determine where the accused obtained the ambergris, how long they had been involved in the alleged illegal trade, and whether their links extend to other major smugglers.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohitsinh Dodiya said the six accused had distinct responsibilities in the alleged operation. "Some found customers, while others handled deliveries and price negotiations," he said.
Dodiya said the accused had assembled near a hotel in the Paddhari area to sell the substance to a major buyer when the SOG team set up a trap and caught them in the act.
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