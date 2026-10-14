ETV Bharat / bharat

Whale Vomit Worth Over 1 Crore Seized, 6 Nabbed In Gujarat

Rajkot: The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gujarat Police has arrested six people allegedly involved in the illegal trade of whale vomit, commonly known as ambergris, in Rajkot.

Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team laid a trap near a hotel in the Paddhari police station's jurisdiction and caught the accused during the operation, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the police investigation, the ambergris recovered from the accused is estimated to be worth around Rs 1.01 crore. The rare, valuable substance is used to manufacture expensive perfumes. Its international market price can exceed that of gold and wildlife protection laws prohibit its trade.

Preliminary questioning by the SOG has revealed that the six accused allegedly had different roles in the operation. Some were responsible for finding customers, while others handled delivery and negotiated prices.

Whale Vomit Worth Over 1 Crore Seized, 6 Nabbed In Gujarat (Special Arrangement)

"The accused had gathered near a hotel in the Paddhari area to sell the ambergris to a major prospective buyer. The SOG team laid a trap and caught them in the act," the official said.