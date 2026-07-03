ETV Bharat / bharat

Rajiv Ranjan Singh Urges States To Focus On Own Source Resorce Mobilisation

File - Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh addressing at the National Panchayat Awards Ceremony 2025, in New Delhi on June 03, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: Union Minister for Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, has described the unprecedented increase in financial devolution to Rural Local Bodies recommended by the 16th Finance Commission as an opportunity to strengthen grassroots democracy across the country.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Singh said the enhanced allocation, compared with the recommendations of previous Finance Commissions, marks a significant step towards empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions and promoting inclusive rural development.

Singh assured the States that all constructive suggestions received during the workshop would be carefully examined and incorporated wherever feasible. He urged all States and Union Territories to ensure timely readiness and preparedness for implementing the Operational Guidelines for Rural Local Body Grants recommended by the Sixteenth Finance Commission for the award period from 2026-27 to 2030-31, with the objective of maximising the effective utilisation of the Commission's grants.

Emphasising the importance of fiscal self-reliance, Singh also called upon States to strengthen the generation of Own Source Revenue (OSR). He informed that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj is preparing a Model OSR Rules Framework to assist States in enhancing their revenue mobilisation efforts.

The Workshop was convened in the context of the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission (2026 to 2031), which has recommended a devolution of Rs 4,35,236 crore to Rural Local Bodies for the period 2026-27 to 2030-31 and the Operational Guidelines issued by the Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, for their effective implementation.